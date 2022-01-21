Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Feb 21, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Nasally-delivered interferon-λ protects mice against upper and lower respiratory tract infection of SARS-CoV-2 variants including Omicron"

Reviewers: Azam Roohi (Tehran University of Medical Sciences) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Azam Roohi
Published onFeb 21, 2022
Reviews of "Nasally-delivered interferon-λ protects mice against upper and lower respiratory tract infection of SARS-CoV-2 variants including Omicron"
Nasally-delivered interferon-λ protects mice against upper and lower respiratory tract infection of SARS-CoV-2 variants including Omicron
by Zhenlu Chong, Courtney E. Karl, Peter J. Halfmann, Yoshihiro Kawaoka, Emma S. Winkler, Jinsheng Yu, and Michael S. Diamond
SUMMARYAlthough vaccines and monoclonal antibody countermeasures have reduced the morbidity and mortality associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection, variants with constellations of mutations in the spike gene threaten their efficacy. Accordingly, antiviral interventions that are resistant to further virus evolution are needed. The host-derived cytokine IFN-λ has been proposed as a possible treatment based on correlative studies in human COVID-19 patients. Here, we show IFN-λ protects against SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 (Beta) and B.1.1.529 (Omicron)variants in three strains of conventional and human ACE2 transgenic mice. Prophylaxis or therapy with nasally-delivered IFN-λ2 limited infection of historical or variant (B.1.351 and B.1.1.529) SARS-CoV-2 strains in the upper and lower respiratory tracts without causing excessive inflammation. In the lung, IFN-λ was produced preferentially in epithelial cells and acted on radio-resistant cells to protect against of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Thus, inhaled IFN-λ may have promise as a treatment for evolving SARS-CoV-2 variants that develop resistance to antibody-based countermeasures.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint examines the role of interferon-λ (IFN-L) in providing protection against COVID-19 using mouse model systems. Reviewers found the main claims of the paper reliable, with findings informative for future evaluation of IFN-L treatment’s efficacy in COVID-19 patients.

Reviewer 1 (Azam Roohi) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Nasally-delivered interferon-λ protects mice against upper and lower respiratory tract infection of SARS-CoV-2 variants including Omicron"
Review 1: "Nasally-delivered interferon-λ protects mice against upper and lower respiratory tract infection of SARS-CoV-2 variants including Omicron"
by Azam Roohi
  • Published on Feb 21, 2022
Review 2: "Nasally-delivered interferon-λ protects mice against upper and lower respiratory tract infection of SARS-CoV-2 variants including Omicron"
Review 2: "Nasally-delivered interferon-λ protects mice against upper and lower respiratory tract infection of SARS-CoV-2 variants including Omicron"
  • Published on Feb 21, 2022
