Reviews of "Evidence for SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron Co-infections and Recombination"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint examines the potential evidence for SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron co-infection and consequential recombination. Such events have been demonstrated several times already over the course of the pandemic, however, not every recombinant becomes a viable virus. Though it’s bibliographic citations and discussion section could be refined, reviewers agree that this paper provides strong evidence of co-infection, utilizes robust and appropriate methods, and addresses any caveats in their data.

Reviewer 1 (Fernando S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Kenneth S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.



