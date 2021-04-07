Review 2: "Developing an accuracy-prompt toolkit to reduce COVID-19 misinformation online"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review:

1. Please expand your abstract. The current information provided in the abstract is uncertain and not clear. What type of news is the toolkit evaluating? Health-related, pandemic-related, or personal news?

2. Did the authors validate or pilot test the tool they developed before applying the intervention? Please provide more details of its validity.

3. How is your approach appropriate? Did you have a standard or any other method that you used as a comparison?

4. I do not understand what is less versus more effective? How is the toolkit evaluated? What is the cut-off scale used to estimate the effectiveness?

5. The conclusion is being justified with future implications.

6. How was the participants' consent taken and what was the process of randomization of the sample in the study?

7. The methodology was not clear and needed to provide more information concerning sample size, validation of the study, inclusion and exclusion criteria, and accuracy.

8. Is the study period long enough to answer the hypothesis?

9. The methodology should be divided into sections to better understand the process.

