Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 25, 2022DOI

Review of "A SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern triggers Fc effector function with increased cross-reactivity"

Reviewer: Ralf Duerr (NYU Langone Health) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Ralf Duerr
Published onMar 25, 2022
Review of "A SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern triggers Fc effector function with increased cross-reactivity"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
A SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern triggers Fc effector function with increased cross-reactivity
by Simone I. Richardson, Nelia P. Manamela, Boitumelo M. Motsoeneng, Haajira Kaldine, Frances Ayres, Zanele Makhado, Mathilda Mennen, Sango Skelem, Noleen Williams, Nancy J. Sullivan, John Misasi, Glenda G. Gray, Linda-Gail Bekker, Veronica Ueckermann, Theresa M. Rossouw, Michael T. Boswell, Ntobeko A. B. Ntusi, Wendy A. Burgers, and Penny L. Moore
  • dx.doi.org
Description

SummarySARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) exhibit escape from neutralizing antibodies, causing concern about vaccine effectiveness. However, while non-neutralizing cytotoxic functions of antibodies are associated with decreased disease severity and vaccine protection, Fc effector function escape from VOCs is poorly defined. Furthermore, whether VOCs trigger Fc functions with altered specificity, as has been reported for neutralization, is unknown. Here, we demonstrate that the Beta VOC partially evades Fc effector activity in individuals infected with the original (D614G) variant. However, not all functions are equivalently affected, suggesting differential targeting by antibodies mediating distinct Fc functions. Furthermore, Beta infection triggered responses with significantly improved Fc cross-reactivity against global VOCs compared to either D614G infected or Ad26.COV2.S vaccinated individuals. This suggests that, as for neutralization, the infecting spike sequence impacts Fc effector function. These data have important implications for vaccine strategies that incorporate VOCs, suggesting these may induce broader Fc effector responses.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Ralf Duerr) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the link below. 

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "A SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern triggers Fc effector function with increased cross-reactivity"
Review 1: "A SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern triggers Fc effector function with increased cross-reactivity"
by Ralf Duerr
  • Published on Mar 25, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with