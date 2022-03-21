Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 21, 2022DOI

Review of "Circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants escape neutralization by vaccine-induced humoral immunity"

Reviewers: Biliang Zhang (Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health) and Caroline Zhang (Brandeis University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Biliang Zhang and Caroline Zhang
Published onApr 21, 2022
Multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants escape neutralization by vaccine-induced humoral immunity
by Wilfredo F. Garcia-Beltran, Evan C. Lam, Kerri St. Denis, Adam D. Nitido, Zeidy H. Garcia, Blake M. Hauser, Jared Feldman, Maia N. Pavlovic, David J. Gregory, Mark C. Poznansky, Alex Sigal, Aaron G. Schmidt, A. John Iafrate, Vivek Naranbhai, and Alejandro B. Balazs
Description

SUMMARYVaccination elicits immune responses capable of potently neutralizing SARS-CoV-2. However, ongoing surveillance has revealed the emergence of variants harboring mutations in spike, the main target of neutralizing antibodies. To understand the impact of these variants, we evaluated the neutralization potency of 99 individuals that received one or two doses of either BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 vaccines against pseudoviruses representing 10 globally circulating strains of SARS-CoV-2. Five of the 10 pseudoviruses, harboring receptor-binding domain mutations, including K417N/T, E484K, and N501Y, were highly resistant to neutralization. Cross-neutralization of B.1.351 variants was comparable to SARS-CoV and bat-derived WIV1-CoV, suggesting that a relatively small number of mutations can mediate potent escape from vaccine responses. While the clinical impact of neutralization resistance remains uncertain, these results highlight the potential for variants to escape from neutralizing humoral immunity and emphasize the need to develop broadly protective interventions against the evolving pandemic.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewers 1 (Biliang Zhang and Caroline Zhang) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants escape neutralization by vaccine-induced humoral immunity"
by Biliang Zhang and Caroline Zhang
Description

Reviewers: Biliang Zhang (Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health) and Caroline Zhang (Brandeis University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
