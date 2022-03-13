Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 13, 2022DOI

Review of "A bacterial artificial chromosome (BAC)-vectored noninfectious replicon of SARS-CoV-2"

Reviewer: Anthony Fehr (University of Kansas) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Anthony Fehr
Published onApr 13, 2022
Review of "A bacterial artificial chromosome (BAC)-vectored noninfectious replicon of SARS-CoV-2"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
A bacterial artificial chromosome (BAC)-vectored noninfectious replicon of SARS-CoV-2
by Yang Zhang, Wuhui Song, Shuiye Chen, Zhenghong Yuan, and Zhigang Yi
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractVaccines and antiviral agents are in urgent need to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. To facilitate antiviral screening against SARS-CoV-2 without requirement for high biosafety level facility, we developed a bacterial artificial chromosome (BAC)-vectored replicon of SARS-CoV-2, nCoV-SH01 strain, in which secreted Gaussia luciferase (sGluc) was encoded in viral subgenomic mRNA as a reporter gene. The replicon was devoid of structural genes spike (S), membrane (M), and envelope (E). Upon transfection, the replicon RNA replicated in various cell lines, and was sensitive to interferon alpha (IFN-α), remdesivir, but was resistant to hepatitis C virus inhibitors daclatasvir and sofosbuvir. Replication of the replicon was also sensitive overexpression of zinc-finger antiviral protein (ZAP). We also constructed a four-plasmid in-vitro ligation system that is compatible with the BAC system, which makes it easy to introduce desired mutations into the assembly plasmids for in-vitro ligation. This replicon system would be helpful for performing antiviral screening and dissecting virus-host interactions.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Anthony Fehr) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Reviewer 1: "A bacterial artificial chromosome (BAC)-vectored noninfectious replicon of SARS-CoV-2"
Reviewer 1: "A bacterial artificial chromosome (BAC)-vectored noninfectious replicon of SARS-CoV-2"
by Anthony Fehr
  • Published on Apr 13, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewer: Anthony Fehr (University of Kansas) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with