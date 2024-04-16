Reviews of "Promoting Public Health with Blunt Instruments: Evidence from Vaccine Mandates"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers agree that the study is generally well-executed, using a difference-in-difference model to demonstrate that mandates likely decreased the probability of working in healthcare by 6%. However, they also highlight that the analysis may be confounded by other contemporaneous events, such as pandemic-related burnout, health worker strikes, and changes in job opportunities. Additionally, one reviewer suggests including the potential benefits of the vaccine mandates to provide a more balanced view. Both reviewers stress the importance of considering these findings when developing public health policies.

Reviewer 1 (Brian M…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Wei L…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.