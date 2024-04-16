Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on May 16, 2024

Reviews of "Promoting Public Health with Blunt Instruments: Evidence from Vaccine Mandates"

Reviewers: B McGarry (University of Rochester) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • W Lyu (University of Memphis) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Brian McGarry and Wei Lyu
Published onMay 16, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Promoting Public Health with Blunt Instruments: Evidence from Vaccine Mandates
by Abouk, Rahi, Earle, John S., Maclean, Catherin, and Park, Sungbin
  • Published on Mar 01, 2024
  • papers.ssrn.com
Description

We study the effect of mandates requiring COVID-19 vaccination among healthcare industry workers adopted in 2021 in the United States. There are long-standing

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers agree that the study is generally well-executed, using a difference-in-difference model to demonstrate that mandates likely decreased the probability of working in healthcare by 6%. However, they also highlight that the analysis may be confounded by other contemporaneous events, such as pandemic-related burnout, health worker strikes, and changes in job opportunities. Additionally, one reviewer suggests including the potential benefits of the vaccine mandates to provide a more balanced view. Both reviewers stress the importance of considering these findings when developing public health policies.

Reviewer 1 (Brian M…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Wei L…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
