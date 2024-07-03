Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical Sciences
Published on Aug 03, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Persistent Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Bioaerosol Release in a Tuberculosis-Endemic Setting"

Reviewers: N Mistry & K Sriraman & A Shaikh (The Foundation for Medical Research) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • C Roy (Tulane University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Nerges Mistry, Kalpana Sriraman, Ambreen Shaikh, and Chad Roy
Published onAug 03, 2024
Reviews of "Persistent Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Bioaerosol Release in a Tuberculosis-Endemic Setting"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Persistent Mycobacterium tuberculosis bioaerosol release in a tuberculosis-endemic setting
Persistent Mycobacterium tuberculosis bioaerosol release in a tuberculosis-endemic setting
by Ryan Dinkele, Sophia Gessner, Benjamin Patterson, Andrea McKerry, Zeenat Hoosen, Andiswa Vazi, Ronnett Seldon, Anastasia Koch, Digby F. Warner, and Robin Wood
  • Published on Apr 03, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Pioneering studies linking symptomatic disease and cough-mediated release of Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) established the infectious origin of tuberculosis (TB), simultaneously informing the pervasive notion that pathology is a prerequisite for Mtb transmission. Our prior work has challenged this assumption: by sampling TB clinic attendees, we detected equivalent release of Mtb-containing bioaerosols by confirmed TB patients and individuals not receiving a TB diagnosis, and we demonstrated a time-dependent reduction in Mtb bioaerosol positivity during six-months’ follow-up, irrespective of anti-TB chemotherapy. Now, by extending bioaerosol sampling to a randomly selected community cohort, we show that Mtb release is common in a TB-endemic setting: of 89 participants, 79.8% (71/89) produced Mtb bioaerosols independently of QuantiFERON-TB Gold status, a standard test for Mtb infection; moreover, during two-months’ longitudinal sampling, only 2% (1/50) were serially Mtb bioaerosol negative. These results necessitate a reframing of the prevailing paradigm of Mtb transmission and infection, and may explain the current inability to elucidate Mtb transmission networks in TB-endemic regions.Summary Elucidating chains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis transmission is limited by a dependence on linking sputum-positive tuberculosis cases. Here, we report persistent M. tuberculosis bioaerosol release in the majority of a randomly selected community cohort. The contribution to tuberculosis transmission is unknown.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The study measures bioaerosol release from community members of a high TB area and found that upwards of 80% of the study participants continue to breathe out Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) months after no longer considered pathologic. Despite the interesting findings, the reviewers found several significant limitations, including but not limited to potentially overestimated aerosol sampling, questionable specificity of staining technique, and lack of follow up GeneXpert testing. In addition, they agree that the study challenges existing knowledge of TB transmission but needs to address the limitations before its findings can be considered robust and accepted.

Reviewer 1 (Nerges M… & Kalpana S… & Ambreen S…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Chad R…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Persistent Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Bioaerosol Release in a Tuberculosis-Endemic Setting"
Review 1: "Persistent Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Bioaerosol Release in a Tuberculosis-Endemic Setting"
by Nerges Mistry, Kalpana Sriraman, and Ambreen Shaikh
  • Published on Aug 03, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers agree that the study challenges existing knowledge of TB transmission but needs to address the limitations before its findings can be considered robust and accepted.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Persistent Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Bioaerosol Release in a Tuberculosis-Endemic Setting"
Review 2: "Persistent Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Bioaerosol Release in a Tuberculosis-Endemic Setting"
by Chad Roy
  • Published on Aug 03, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers agree that the study challenges existing knowledge of TB transmission but needs to address the limitations before its findings can be considered robust and accepted.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with