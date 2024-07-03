Reviews of "Persistent Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Bioaerosol Release in a Tuberculosis-Endemic Setting"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The study measures bioaerosol release from community members of a high TB area and found that upwards of 80% of the study participants continue to breathe out Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) months after no longer considered pathologic. Despite the interesting findings, the reviewers found several significant limitations, including but not limited to potentially overestimated aerosol sampling, questionable specificity of staining technique, and lack of follow up GeneXpert testing. In addition, they agree that the study challenges existing knowledge of TB transmission but needs to address the limitations before its findings can be considered robust and accepted.

Reviewer 1 (Nerges M… & Kalpana S… & Ambreen S…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Chad R…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.