Review 2: "Epidemiological Profile of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Iraq, 2018"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) is present and has the potential to cause outbreaks in Iraq. However, the rate of suspected cases reported may exceed the true number of cases.

This is a straightforward study, mostly based around the question of suspected versus confirmed cases of CCHF in Iraq. The authors quantify confirmed cases as making up only 7% of suspected cases in a 2018 outbreak in the country, and discuss the characteristics of the individuals in both groups. The most interesting finding, perhaps, is that most suspected cases were from urban areas, whereas 90% of confirmed cases were from rural areas. The relatively small sample size and non-random sample should be noted here, however. That said, the authors provide a well-considered discussion around these findings, especially with regard to vector ecology and human behavioural risk factors (primarily occupational). The findings here are not surprising or groundbreaking, but are indeed informative and confirm the circulation of CCHF in the region.