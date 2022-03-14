Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Apr 14, 2022

Reviews of "Geographic Disparities in COVID-19 Case Rates are Not Reflected in Seropositivity Rates Using a Neighborhood Survey in Chicago"

Reviewers: J Brainard (University of East Anglia) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by Julii Brainard
Published onApr 14, 2022
Geographic disparities in COVID-19 case rates are not reflected in seropositivity rates using a neighborhood survey in Chicago
by Brian Mustanski, Rana Saber, Daniel T. Ryan, Nanette Benbow, Krystal Madkins, Christina Hayford, Michael E. Newcomb, Joshua M. Schrock, Lauren A. Vaught, Nina L. Reiser, Matthew P. Velez, Ryan Hsieh, Alexis R. Demonbreun, Richard D’Aquila, Elizabeth M. McNally, and Thomas W. McDade
  dx.doi.org
AbstractTo date, COVID-19 case rates are disproportionately higher in Black and Latinx communities across the U.S., leading to more hospitalizations and deaths in those communities. These differences in case rates are evident in comparisons of Chicago neighborhoods with differing race/ethnicities of their residents. Disparities could be due to neighborhoods with more adverse health outcomes associated with poverty and other social determinants of health experiencing higher prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection or due to greater morbidity and mortality resulting from equivalent SARS-CoV-2 infection prevalence. We surveyed five pairs of adjacent ZIP codes in Chicago with disparate COVID-19 case rates for highly specific and quantitative serological evidence of any prior infection by SARS-CoV-2 to compare with their disparate COVID-19 case rates. Dried blood spot samples were self-collected at home by internet-recruited participants in summer 2020, shortly after Chicago’s first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pairs of neighboring ZIP codes with very different COVID-19 case rates had similar seropositivity rates for anti-SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain IgG antibodies. Overall, these findings of comparable exposure to SARS-CoV-2 across neighborhoods with very disparate COVID-19 case rates are consistent with social determinants of health, and the comorbidities related to them, driving differences in COVID-19 rates across neighborhoods.

Reviewer 1 (Julii B…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Geographic Disparities in COVID-19 Case Rates are Not Reflected in Seropositivity Rates Using a Neighborhood Survey in Chicago"
by Julii Brainard
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
  rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
