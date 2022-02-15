Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Mar 15, 2022DOI

Review of "Necessity of COVID-19 vaccination in previously infected individuals"

Reviewers: Murat Akova, Mine Durusu Tanriover (Hacettepe University Hospitals) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Murat Akova and Mine Durusu Tanriover
Published onMar 15, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Necessity of COVID-19 vaccination in previously infected individuals
by Nabin K. Shrestha, Patrick C. Burke, Amy S. Nowacki, Paul Terpeluk, and Steven M. Gordon
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTBackgroundThe purpose of this study was to evaluate the necessity of COVID-19 vaccination in persons previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.MethodsEmployees of the Cleveland Clinic Health System working in Ohio on Dec 16, 2020, the day COVID-19 vaccination was started, were included. Any subject who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 at least 42 days earlier was considered previously infected. One was considered vaccinated 14 days after receipt of the second dose of a SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine. The cumulative incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection over the next five months, among previously infected subjects who received the vaccine, was compared with those of previously infected subjects who remained unvaccinated, previously uninfected subjects who received the vaccine, and previously uninfected subjects who remained unvaccinated.ResultsAmong the 52238 included employees, 1359 (53%) of 2579 previously infected subjects remained unvaccinated, compared with 20804 (42%) of 49659 not previously infected. The cumulative incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection remained almost zero among previously infected unvaccinated subjects, previously infected subjects who were vaccinated, and previously uninfected subjects who were vaccinated, compared with a steady increase in cumulative incidence among previously uninfected subjects who remained unvaccinated. Not one of the 1359 previously infected subjects who remained unvaccinated had a SARS-CoV-2 infection over the duration of the study. In a Cox proportional hazards regression model, after adjusting for the phase of the epidemic, vaccination was associated with a significantly lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection among those not previously infected (HR 0.031, 95% CI 0.015 to 0.061) but not among those previously infected (HR 0.313, 95% CI 0 to Infinity).ConclusionsIndividuals who have had SARS-CoV-2 infection are unlikely to benefit from COVID-19 vaccination, and vaccines can be safely prioritized to those who have not been infected before.SummaryCumulative incidence of COVID-19 was examined among 52238 employees in an American healthcare system. COVID-19 did not occur in anyone over the five months of the study among 2579 individuals previously infected with COVID-19, including 1359 who did not take the vaccine.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Murat Akova, Mine Durusu Tanriover) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the review, click the link below.


Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Necessity of COVID-19 vaccination in previously infected individuals"
by Murat Akova and Mine Durusu Tanriover
  • Published on Mar 15, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewer: Murat Akova, Mine Durusu Tanriover (Hacettepe University Hospitals) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with