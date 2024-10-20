Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Nov 20, 2024DOI

Review 2: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"

Reviewers commended the study's robust dataset and detailed analysis but cautioned against making causal inferences about preferential transmission without additional evidence.

by Henry Mawejje
Published onNov 20, 2024
Review 2: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Changing species dynamics and species-specific associations observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium genera in Diebougou health district, southwest Burkina Faso
Changing species dynamics and species-specific associations observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium genera in Diebougou health district, southwest Burkina Faso
by P Lado, LI Gray, E Sougué, AL Knight, M Sorensen, AS Leon, ME Ring, G Pugh, JC Randall, KL Coffin, E Hemming-Schroeder, J Goodwin, M Wade, H Sproch, COW Ouédraogo, SR Dah, AF Somé, RK Dabiré, S Parikh, and BD Foy
  • Published on Oct 10, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract The prevalence of malaria parasite species in parts of Africa is rapidly changing and influenced by detection methods. The natural vector competence and vectorial capacity of African anophelines for human Plasmodium species has only been well described for P. falciparum and is unclear in the context of mixed and non-falciparum infections. Over the course of two clinical trials (2015 and 2019-2020) testing ivermectin for malaria control in the same region of Burkina Faso, we sampled participants’ blood and their households for Anopheles spp. mosquitoes and tested these samples for Plasmodium species. Plasmodium prevalence in participants and their blood samples was high in both trials. While P. falciparum mono-infections comprised most infections in the 1st trial, mixed and non-falciparum infections comprised 27% of infections in the 2nd trial, with notable changes in species present within participants over time. Furthermore, An. gambiae s.l. was the main vector captured, but An. funestus mosquitoes were unexpectedly prevalent in the 2nd trial, and we found that parasite species prevalence differed in abdominal and head+thorax tissues of these two vector species. Most notably, P. falciparum sporozoites were significantly more prevalent than other parasite species in An. gambiae s.l. while P. ovale sporozoites were significantly more prevalent than other parasite species in An. funestus. Our data suggest differential vector competence for Plasmodium species at the study site, which may significantly impact malaria epidemiology, disease prevalence and control efforts.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: Overall, the authors answer a key question regarding vector competence between An. gambiae s.l and An. funestus with a unique data set

Abstract:

  • The authors succinctly provide a lean in into the study findings and provide for a curious read into the manuscript. 

Introduction:

  • This body of text was found to be informative and relevant to the study subject, covering several aspects including the malaria situation in Burkina Faso, malaria control tools, challenges to control, multiplicity of infection, diagnostic limitations, Anopheles species diversity, utilization of Ivermectin and the specific trial details. The introduction provides sufficient literature references and highlights the importance of tracking non-Plasmodium falciparum malaria in disease control as well as underscoring the need for understanding vector-parasite associations.

Results :

  • The results are presented in fine detail, well described and coherent. They make for a note taking read to clearly tease out the differences in the RIMDAMAL trials and implementation variables, this is facilitated by the visual in Table 1.  The description of the differences in prevalence of Plasmodium species between participants, Anopheles speciation and blood meal analysis, and sporozoite rates between the two trials makes the results palatable amidst great detail. The key observations in the study, particularly the change in prevalence of Plasmodium falciparum to non-pf infections and the higher vector competence of An. funestus to non-pf infections compared to An. gambiae s.l is backed up with sufficient detail. The authors show differences in sporozoite infection rates between the two trials in Table 3.The figures presented are a reflection of the description in the text body.

Discussion:

  • The discussion addresses the key findings in the study, underscores the paucity of data on non-Plasmodium falciparum infections. The discussion divulges into other potential drivers of the observed outcomes including poor diagnostics and the environment in which the study is conducted including the potential impact of seasonal malaria chemoprophylaxis. Given that this is an observational study, it doesn't draw any inferences on data but provides pointers to potential explanations for the observations and leaves room for further investigation. Notably the study does highlight its limitations particularly the fact that these findings are isolated to a single site and may not be generalisable. Key to note is that the impact of Ivermectin and the Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention on the observed differences in vector competence were not teased out, and cannot be ignored either. 

Conclusion: 

  • The conclusion is drawn from the results and speaks to the key findings. The message is maintained and suggests more rigorous hypothesis testing to validate the observations

Methods:

  • The methods provide sufficient description and laboratory analysis detail for interested individuals to run similar assays

Overall, I found this manuscript to be expertly written and a compelling read.

Connections
1 of 2
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
Review 1: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
Review 1: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
by David Tchouassi
  • Published on Nov 20, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers commended the study's robust dataset and detailed analysis but cautioned against making causal inferences about preferential transmission without additional evidence.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
Review 3: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
Review 3: "Changing Species Dynamics and Species-specific Associations Observed between Anopheles and Plasmodium Genera in Diebougou Health District, Southwest Burkina Faso"
by Martha Kaddumukasa
  • Published on Nov 20, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers commended the study's robust dataset and detailed analysis but cautioned against making causal inferences about preferential transmission without additional evidence.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with