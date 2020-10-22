Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Nov 22, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Cytotoxic lymphocytes are dysregulated in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children"

Reviewers: Moshe Arditi, Magali Noval Rivas, Rebecca A. Porritt (Cedars-Sinai Medical Center) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Ashraf Harahsheh, Vanessa Bundy (Children's National Hospital) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ • Paolo Palma (Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

by Moshe Arditi, Magali Noval Rivas, Rebecca A. Porritt, Ashraf Harahsheh, Vanessa Bundy, and Paolo Palma
Published onNov 22, 2020
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Cytotoxic lymphocytes are dysregulated in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children
by Noam D. Beckmann, Phillip H. Comella, Esther Cheng, Lauren Lepow, Aviva G. Beckmann, Konstantinos Mouskas, Nicole W. Simons, Gabriel E. Hoffman, Nancy J. Francoeur, Diane Marie Del Valle, Gurpawan Kang, Emily Moya, Lillian Wilkins, Jessica Le Berichel, Christie Chang, Robert Marvin, Sharlene Calorossi, Alona Lansky, Laura Walker, Nancy Yi, Alex Yu, Matthew Harnett, Melody Eaton, Sandra Hatem, Hajra Jamal, Alara Akyatan, Alexandra Tabachnikova, Lora E. Liharska, Liam Cotter, Brian Fennessey, Akhil Vaid, Guillermo Barturen, Scott R. Tyler, Hardik Shah, Yinh-chih Wang, Shwetha Hara Sridhar, Juan Soto, Swaroop Bose, Kent Madrid, Ethan Ellis, Elyze Merzier, Konstantinos Vlachos, Nataly Fishman, Manying Tin, Melissa Smith, Hui Xie, Manishkumar Patel, Kimberly Argueta, Jocelyn Harris, Neha Karekar, Craig Batchelor, Jose Lacunza, Mahlet Yishak, Kevin Tuballes, Leisha Scott, Arvind Kumar, Suraj Jaladanki, Ryan Thompson, Evan Clark, Bojan Losic, The Mount Sinai COVID-19 Biobank Team, Jun Zhu, Wenhui Wang, Andrew Kasarskis, Benjamin S. Glicksberg, Girish Nadkarni, Dusan Bogunovic, Cordelia Elaiho, Sandeep Gangadharan, George Ofori-Amanfo, Kasey Alesso-Carra, Kenan Onel, Karen M. Wilson, Carmen Argmann, Marta E. Alarcón-Riquelme, Thomas U. Marron, Adeeb Rahman, Seunghee Kim-Schulze, Sacha Gnjatic, Bruce D. Gelb, Miriam Merad, Robert Sebra, Eric E. Schadt, and Alexander W. Charney
  • Published on Sep 02, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) presents with fever, inflammation and multiple organ involvement in individuals under 21 years following severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. To identify genes, pathways and cell types driving MIS-C, we sequenced the blood transcriptomes of MIS-C cases, pediatric cases of coronavirus disease 2019, and healthy controls. We define a MIS-C transcriptional signature partially shared with the transcriptional response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and with the signature of Kawasaki disease, a clinically similar condition. By projecting the MIS-C signature onto a co-expression network, we identified disease gene modules and found genes downregulated in MIS-C clustered in a module enriched for the transcriptional signatures of exhausted CD8+ T-cells and CD56dimCD57+ NK cells. Bayesian network analyses revealed nine key regulators of this module, including TBX21, a central coordinator of exhausted CD8+ T-cell differentiation. Together, these findings suggest dysregulated cytotoxic lymphocyte response to SARS-Cov-2 infection in MIS-C.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study compares transcriptomes from patients afflicted with MIS-C, a condition resulting from COVID-19, with other pediatric disorders and finds MIS-C shares a similar molecular etiology to Kawasaki Disease. Reviewers found the claims unsubstantiated and greatly misleading.

Reviewer 1 (Moshe Arditi, Magali Noval Rivas, Rebecca A. Porritt) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ashraf Harahsheh, Vanessa Bundy) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Paolo Palma) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

