Review 2: "Virtual reality exercise to help COVID patients with refractory breathlessness"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review:



The current submission includes a controlled, single-blind, cross-over clinical study focused on evaluating an immersive virtual reality setup (iVR) to improve clinical conditions of 26 patients with Covid-19 pandemic outcomes and pneumonia with refractory breathlessness (RB). Two experimental conditions were assessed, namely (a) synchronous and (b) asynchronous. Outcomes were assessed through self-reports evaluated on a 7 point Likert scale. Results evidenced 91% of participants' satisfaction by using the IVR setup. Furthermore, 66% perceived a breathing positive effect (i.e., it was considered beneficial). Therefore, the iVR setup was considered an effective, suitable, and feasible technological tool in clinical settings.

I found the paper interesting, relevant, and appropriate. However, I feel that some relevant issues should be addressed in a suitable revision. My concerns are listed below.

1. Even if panel research in the context, evidence before the study, and an added value were presented, I feel that a concise overview of the current literature on the specific topic should be provided in the Introduction section, and a strong rationale should be further provided and argued.

2. The authors stated that randomization was not restricted. No stratification or minimization factors were applied. However, both sentences are unclear to me. Were the participants randomly and systematically assigned to the experimental conditions? Clarification is needed.

3. Participants' characteristics, currently missing based o my reading, should be detailed and fully included either in a narrative way or summarized in a synoptic table, depending on authors' discretion.

4. Table and Figures layout should be improved.

5. I would include the limitations that the current investigation was based on self-reports. An objective and direct observation of the breath cycles would be preferable or, at least, necessary.

6. Future research perspectives, currently missing, should be added.