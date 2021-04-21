Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on May 21, 2021DOI

Reviews of "The Spike-specific IgA in milk commonly-elicited after SARS-Cov-2 infection is concurrent with a robust secretory antibody response, exhibits neutralization potency strongly correlated with IgA binding, and is highly durable over time"

Reviewers: Talat Kilic (Inonu University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Veronique Demers-Mathieu (Medolac Laboratories) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Talat Kilic and Veronique Demers-Mathieu
Published onMay 21, 2021
The Spike-specific IgA in milk commonly-elicited after SARS-Cov-2 infection is concurrent with a robust secretory antibody response, exhibits neutralization potency strongly correlated with IgA binding, and is highly durable over time
by Alisa Fox, Jessica Marino, Fatima Amanat, Kasopefoluwa Oguntuyo, Jennifer Hahn-Holbrook, Benhur Lee, Florian Krammer, Susan Zolla-Pazner, and Rebecca L. Powell
  • Published on Mar 20, 2021
  • www.medrxiv.org
Abstract Approximately 10% of infants will experience COVID-19 illness requiring advanced care (1). A potential mechanism to protect this population could be provided by passive immunity through the milk of a previously infected mother. We and others have reported on the presence of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies in human milk (2-5). We now report the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 IgA in the milk of 75 COVID-19-recovered participants, and find that 88% of samples are positive for Spike-specific IgA. In a subset of these samples, 95% exhibited robust IgA activity as determined by endpoint binding titer, with 50% considered high-titer. These IgA positive specimens were also positive for Spike-specific antibodies bearing the secretory component. Levels of IgA antibodies and antibodies bearing secretory component were shown to be strongly positively correlated. The secretory IgA response was dominant among the milk samples tested compared to the IgG response, which was present in 75% of samples and found to be of high-titer in only 13% of cases. Our IgA durability analysis using 28 paired samples, obtained 4-6 weeks and 4-10 months after infection, found that all samples exhibited persistently significant Spike-specific IgA, with 43% of donors exhibiting increasing IgA titers over time. Finally, COVID-19 and pre-pandemic control milk samples were tested for the presence of neutralizing antibodies; 6 of 8 COVID-19 samples exhibited neutralization of Spike-pseudotyped VSV (IC50 range, 2.39 – 89.4ug/mL) compared to 1 of 8 controls. IgA binding and neutralization capacities were found to be strongly positively correlated. These data are highly relevant to public health, not only in terms of the protective capacity of these antibodies for breastfed infants, but also for the potential use of such antibodies as a COVID-19 therapeutic, given that secretory IgA is highly stable not only in milk and the infant mouth and gut, but in all mucosa including the gastrointestinal tract, upper airway, and lungs (6).

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study finds SARS-CoV-2 infection elicits a SARS-CoV-2 IgA Ab response detectable in breastmilk and these antibodies demonstrate neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2. Reviewers deem these findings reliable but request more detailed descriptions of the study design.

Reviewer 1 (Talat Kilic) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Veronique Demers-Mathieu) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "The Spike-specific IgA in milk commonly-elicited after SARS-Cov-2 infection is concurrent with a robust secretory antibody response, exhibits neutralization potency strongly correlated with IgA binding, and is highly durable over time"
by Talat Kilic
  • Published on May 21, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Review 2: "The Spike-specific IgA in milk commonly-elicited after SARS-Cov-2 infection is concurrent with a robust secretory antibody response, exhibits neutralization potency strongly correlated with IgA binding, and is highly durable over time"
by Veronique Demers-Mathieu
  • Published on May 21, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
