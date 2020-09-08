Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Oct 08, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Impact of Glucocorticoids and Immunosuppressive Therapies on Symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection in a Large Cohort of Patients with Chronic Inflammatory Arthritis"

Reviewers: Hector Chinoy, Alexander Oldroyd (The University of Manchester) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Cristiana Santos (Complejo Asistencial Universitario de Leon) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Hector Chinoy, Alexander Oldroyd, and Cristiana Santos
Published onOct 08, 2020
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Summary of Reviews: This potentially informative article with some methodological flaws suggests that glucocorticoids are associated with increased COVID-19 risk among patients with chronic inflammatory arthritis. Patients treated with Disease-Modifying Drugs (DMARDS) were at reduced risk.

Reviewer 1 (Hector Chinoy, Alexander Oldroyd) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Cristiana Santos) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Description

Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
