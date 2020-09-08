Reviews of "Impact of Glucocorticoids and Immunosuppressive Therapies on Symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection in a Large Cohort of Patients with Chronic Inflammatory Arthritis"

Description
Background: Prevalence and outcomes of Coronavirus Disease (COVID)-19 in relation to immunomodulatory medications are still unknown. The aim of the
Reviewers: Hector Chinoy, Alexander Oldroyd (The University of Manchester) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Cristiana Santos (Complejo Asistencial Universitario de Leon) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Summary of Reviews: This potentially informative article with some methodological flaws suggests that glucocorticoids are associated with increased COVID-19 risk among patients with chronic inflammatory arthritis. Patients treated with Disease-Modifying Drugs (DMARDS) were at reduced risk.
Reviewer 1 (Hector Chinoy, Alexander Oldroyd) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
Reviewer 2 (Cristiana Santos) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key
📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading
📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative
📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative
📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable
📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong
