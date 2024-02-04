Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public HealthGates Foundation Funded Preprint
Published on Mar 04, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Understanding the Key Determinants of an HPV Therapeutic Vaccine: A Modeling Analysis"

Reviewers: D Dimitrov, M Moore, F Hutch & S Stansfield (University of Washington) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • F Saldana (Basque Center for Applied Mathematics) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Dobromir Dimitrov, Mia Moore, Fred Hutch, Sarah Stansfield, and Fernando Saldana
Published onMar 04, 2024
Reviews of "Understanding the Key Determinants of an HPV Therapeutic Vaccine: A Modeling Analysis"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Understanding the key determinants of an HPV therapeutic vaccine: a modeling analysis
Understanding the key determinants of an HPV therapeutic vaccine: a modeling analysis
by Jamie A. Cohen, Robyn M. Stuart, Serin Lee, Daniel J. Klein, Cliff C. Kerr, Darcy W. Rao, Haina Shin, and Sharon L. Achilles
  • Published on Dec 04, 2023
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Despite incredibly effective tools to prevent HPV infection and treat precancerous lesions, the scale-up of existing interventions in most low and middle-income countries has been slow, leaving a residual burden of invasive cervical cancer that will persist for decades. An HPV therapeutic vaccine may overcome some of the scalability and infrastructure challenges of traditional screening and treatment programs, though its potential public health value depends upon its characteristics, delivery strategy, and the underlying immunity of the population on which it would act. This analysis uses HPVsim, an open-access agent-based simulation framework, to evaluate the impact of a range of potential HPV therapeutic vaccines with varying scale-up of existing preventive interventions in nine high-burden low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). For each setting, the model is populated with context-specific demographic and behavioral data, and calibrated to fit estimates of HPV and cervical disease by age. We find that an HPV therapeutic vaccine that clears 90% of virus and regresses 50% of high-grade lesions, reaching 70 percent of 35-45 year old women starting in 2030, could avert 1.2-2.2 million incident cases of cervical cancer, 500,000-1.2 million cervical cancer deaths and 20-40 million disability adjusted life years (DALYs) in the modeled high-burden LMICs over 30 years. The size of the impact is sensitive to rates of background intervention scale-up and the characteristics of the vaccine, including ability to establish long-lasting immune memory.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study uses an open access simulation framework (HPVsim) to determine the impact of potential HPV therapeutic vaccines in nine high-burden lower to middle-income countries. The reviewers found this study makes a good case in favour of such potential interventions to prevent cervical cancer. However, they also expressed concerns regarding some assumptions made by the model and how these might impact the results.

Reviewer 1 (Dobromir D…, Mia M…, Fred H…, & Sarah S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Fernando S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Understanding the Key Determinants of an HPV Therapeutic Vaccine: A Modeling Analysis"
Review 1: "Understanding the Key Determinants of an HPV Therapeutic Vaccine: A Modeling Analysis"
by Dobromir Dimitrov, Mia Moore, Fred Hutch, and Sarah Stansfield
  • Published on Mar 04, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers found this study makes a good case in favour of such potential interventions to prevent cervical cancer. However, they also expressed concerns regarding some assumptions made by the model and how these might impact the results.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Understanding the Key Determinants of an HPV Therapeutic Vaccine: A Modeling Analysis"
Review 2: "Understanding the Key Determinants of an HPV Therapeutic Vaccine: A Modeling Analysis"
by Fernando Saldana
  • Published on Mar 04, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers found this study makes a good case in favour of such potential interventions to prevent cervical cancer. However, they also expressed concerns regarding some assumptions made by the model and how these might impact the results.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with