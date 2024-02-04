Reviews of "Understanding the Key Determinants of an HPV Therapeutic Vaccine: A Modeling Analysis"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study uses an open access simulation framework (HPVsim) to determine the impact of potential HPV therapeutic vaccines in nine high-burden lower to middle-income countries. The reviewers found this study makes a good case in favour of such potential interventions to prevent cervical cancer. However, they also expressed concerns regarding some assumptions made by the model and how these might impact the results.

Reviewer 1 (Dobromir D…, Mia M…, Fred H…, & Sarah S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Fernando S…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

