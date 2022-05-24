Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Jun 24, 2022DOI

Reviews of "A live attenuated vaccine offers superior mucosal and systemic immunity to SARS-CoV-2"

Reviewers: Qiuhong Wang, Mingde Liu (Ohio State University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Rachel Palinski (Kansas State University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Qiuhong Wang, Mingde Liu, and Rachel Palinski
Published onJun 24, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
A live attenuated vaccine confers superior mucosal and systemic immunity to SARS-CoV-2 variants
by Geraldine Nouailles, Julia M. Adler, Peter Pennitz, Stefan Peidli, Gustavo Teixeira Alves, Morris Baumgart, Judith Bushe, Anne Voss, Alina Langenhagen, Fabian Pott, Julia Kazmierski, Cengiz Goekeri, Szandor Simmons, Na Xing, Christine Langner, Ricardo Martin Vidal, Azza Abdelgawad, Susanne Herwig, Günter Cichon, Daniela Niemeyer, Christian Drosten, Christine Goffinet, Markus Landthaler, Nils Blüthgen, Haibo Wu, Martin Witzenrath, Achim D. Gruber, Samantha D. Praktiknjo, Nikolaus Osterrieder, Emanuel Wyler, Dusan Kunec, and Jakob Trimpert
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractVaccines are a cornerstone in COVID-19 pandemic management. Here, we compare immune responses to and preclinical efficacy of the mRNA vaccine BNT162b2, an adenovirus-vectored spike vaccine, and the live-attenuated-virus vaccine candidate sCPD9 after single and double vaccination in Syrian hamsters. All regimens containing sCPD9 showed superior efficacy. The robust immunity elicited by sCPD9 was evident in a wide range of immune parameters after challenge with heterologous SARS-CoV-2 including rapid viral clearance, reduced tissue damage, fast differentiation of pre-plasmablasts, strong systemic and mucosal humoral responses, and rapid recall of memory T cells from lung tissue. Our results demonstrate that use of live-attenuated vaccines may offer advantages over available COVID-19 vaccines, specifically when applied as booster, and may provide a solution for containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint reports improved immune responses to and efficacy of a live attenuated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, compared to Pfizer mRNA vaccine, and an adenovirus-vectored spike protein vaccine (Ad2) in hamsters. Reviewers find the study significant, with the data presented as reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Qiuhong Wang,Mingde Liu) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Rachel Palinski) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

