Reviews of "A live attenuated vaccine offers superior mucosal and systemic immunity to SARS-CoV-2"

Summary of Reviews: This preprint reports improved immune responses to and efficacy of a live attenuated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, compared to Pfizer mRNA vaccine, and an adenovirus-vectored spike protein vaccine (Ad2) in hamsters. Reviewers find the study significant, with the data presented as reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Qiuhong Wang,Mingde Liu) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Rachel Palinski) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

