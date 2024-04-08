Skip to main content
Published on May 08, 2024

Review 2: "Laboratory Validation of a Simplified DNA Extraction Protocol Followed by a Portable qPCR Detection of M. Tuberculosis DNA Suitable for Point of Care Settings"

Reviewers highlight that this innovative approach not only shortens turnaround times but also underscores the importance of investing in practical and cost-effective diagnostic technologies to improve healthcare access and outcomes in resource-limited areas.

by Haiana Charifker Schindler
Published onMay 08, 2024
Laboratory validation of a simplified DNA extraction protocol followed by a portable qPCR detection of M. tuberculosis DNA suitable for point of care settings
by Tainá dos Santos Soares, Graziele Lima Bello, Ianca Moraes dos Santos Petry, Maria Rita Castilho Nicola, Larissa Vitoria da Silva, Regina Bones Barcellos, Joana Morez Silvestri, Maria Lucia Rossetti, and Alexandre Dias Tavares Costa
  • Published on Apr 07, 2024
Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, is a treatable and curable disease, and yet remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Diagnosis is essential to reducing the number of cases and starting treatment, but costly tests and equipments that require complex infrastructure hamper their widespread use as a tool to contain the disease in vulnerable populations as well countries lacking resources. Therefore, it becomes necessary to develop new technological approaches to molecular methods as well as screening tests that can be rapidly conducted among people presenting to a health facility to differentiate those who should have further diagnostic evaluation for TB from those who should undergo further investigation for non-TB diagnoses. The present study aimed to evaluate two experimental DNA extraction methods from clinical samples (FTA card versus sonication) followed by analysis in a portable qPCR instrument (the Q3-plus). The FTA card-based protocol showed 100% sensitivity and specificity, while the sonication protocol showed 80% sensitivity and 89% specificity when compared to the traditional gold standard culture. The portable protocol, comprised by the FTA card method and the portable instrument Q3-Plus, showed sensitivity and specificity of 92% and 61%, respectively, when compared to culture, and 75% and 81%, respectively, when compared to the standard TB case classification. The ROC curve showed an AUC of 0.78 (p<0.001) for the portable protocol and 0.93 (p<0.001) for the GeneXpert MTB/RIF. The limit of detection (LOD) for Mycobacterium tuberculosis (H37Rv strain) detection in spiked samples obtained using the portable protocol (FTA card and Q3-Plus) was 19.3 CFU/mL. As an added benefit, using the FTA card facilitates sample handling, transport, and storage. It is concluded that the use of the FTA card protocol and the Q3-Plus yields similar sensitivity and specificity as the gold standard diagnostic tests and case classification. We suggest that the platform is suitable to use as a point of care tool, assisting in the screening of tuberculosis in hard-to-reach or resource-limited areas.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: A tuberculose continua sendo uma preocupação de saúde global, especialmente em regiões com recursos limitados. Nesse contexto, a validação de um protocolo simplificado de extração de DNA seguido por detecção de qPCR portátil de DNA de M. tuberculosis para locais de atendimento assume grande importância.

A introdução do artigo contextualiza a relevância crítica da detecção precisa e rápida da tuberculose, destacando a necessidade de métodos eficazes que possam ser implementados em áreas com infraestrutura limitada. O objetivo principal do estudo é validar um protocolo que seja tanto eficiente quanto acessível, sobretudo para a população vulnerável e com dificuldade aos sistemas de saúde.

A metodologia detalha os procedimentos adotados para a extração simplificada de DNA, avliando dois protocolos simplificados de extração de DNA e a detecção por qPCR portátil. A validação laboratorial rigorosa desses métodos é essencial para garantir a precisão e confiabilidade dos resultados.

Os resultados obtidos no estudo demonstram uma alta eficiência na detecção de DNA de M. tuberculosis, indicando e demonstrando o melhor protocolo simplificado e que é capaz de identificar a presença da bactéria com precisão. Esses resultados são promissores, uma vez que apontam para a viabilidade de utilização desse método em locais de atendimento com recursos limitados.

Na discussão, os autores analisam os resultados à luz da prática clínica e da saúde pública. Destacam a importância da implementação de métodos de diagnóstico rápidos e precisos para melhorar a detecção precoce da tuberculose e o início do tratamento. Além disso, ressaltam a relevância do protocolo simplificado para a eficácia dos programas de controle da tuberculose em regiões com acesso limitado a tecnologias avançadas de diagnóstico.

Ao contextualizar a importância da detecção rápida e precisa da tuberculose . além disso ao destacar a inovação e a eficácia do método proposto, contribui para o avanço científico e destaca a relevância prática do estudo no cenário atual da saúde pública.em ambientes de recursos limitados, o estudo demonstra estar alinhado com as necessidades e desafios atuais na área da saúde global

Em conclusão, o estudo representa um avanço significativo na tecnologia de diagnóstico da tuberculose, oferecendo uma solução viável e eficaz para locais de atendimento com recursos escassos. A implementação desse protocolo pode ter um impacto substancial na detecção precoce, tratamento oportuno e controle da tuberculose em áreas vulneráveis. Para pesquisas futuras, sugere-se a realização de estudos de campo para avaliar a eficácia e a aplicabilidade prática desse protocolo em diferentes cenários clínicos e geográficos.

