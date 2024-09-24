Skip to main content
Published on Oct 24, 2024DOI

Review 1: "Efficacy and Safety of Albendazole 400 mg for 30 Days in Adult Patients with Low Loa loa Microfilaremia: A Non-Inferiority Randomized Controlled Trial Compared to Ivermectin"

The reviewers praised the study for its robust methods and statistical analysis. However, given the results, the reviewers recommend follow-up studies to focus on correlation with disease symptoms.

by Thomas Unnasch
Published onOct 24, 2024
Description

Abstract Background Loa loa infection is endemic in central African countries like Gabon and in West Africa. Treatment typically involves the use of ivermectin and albendazole, with albendazole often used to reduce microfilaremia in individuals with high microfilaremia before administering ivermectin. This study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of albendazole in patients with low microfilaremia.Methodology and principal findings The study was conducted from November 7 to April 1 across 31 villages in the Woleu-Ntem province of northern Gabon. Following a questionnaire, venous blood was collected in EDTA tubes for Loa loa diagnosis. Eligible individuals were randomized into two treatment groups and followed for 30 days. One group received daily albendazole tablets (400 mg), while the other received a single dose of ivermectin (200μg/kg). The study reported a 33.0% prevalence of Loa loa infection in northern Gabon. In the per-protocol analysis, the mean microfilaremia decreased significantly by 82.3% and 90.4% in the ALB and IVM groups, respectively (p˂ 0.001). The risk difference between the treatments was 8.1% [95% CI: 16.8; −0.6%]. For the intention-to-treat analysis, the mean microfilaremia decreased significantly by 82.4% and 90.8% in the ALB and IVM groups, respectively (p˂ 0.001), with a risk difference of 8.4% [95% CI: 16.2; 0.6%]. Eosinophil rates decreased by day 30 in both groups, though not significantly different (p>0.05).Conclusions/Significance The prevalence of Loa loa infection (33.05%) is notably high in northern Gabon. Albendazole demonstrated microfilaricidal activity in individuals with low Loa loa microfilaremia. However, its efficacy appears inferior to that of ivermectin and seems to diminish at very low microfilarial loads.Author summary Loa loa infection is endemic in central African countries, including Gabon, and across West Africa. Despite the absence of specific treatments developed for Loa loa, current therapeutic approaches predominantly rely on diethylcarbamazine (DEC), ivermectin (IVM), and albendazole (ALB). Although ALB is more readily available, it is typically reserved for patients with high microfilaremia due to potential severe adverse effects following treatment with IVM. This study aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ALB as an alternative treatment for patients with low microfilaremia compared to IVM. The findings suggest that ALB could serve as a viable alternative for the treatment of microfilaremic loiasis. Moreover, ALB treatment demonstrated adequate clinical efficacy and safety comparable to that of IVM.

Review: This manuscript adds to a large body of literature that suggests that albendazole can in some circumstances reduce microfilarial loads in individuals infected with Loa loa.  The initial impetus for studying the effect of albendazole on L. loa microfilarial loads was to determine if albendazole pre-treatment could reduce the chances of severe adverse events resulting from mass ivermectin distribution to eliminate onchocerciasis in areas where L. loa was endemic.  This study puts a different spin on the efficacy of albendazole against L. loa, comparing the efficacy of daily treatment for 30 days with 400mg albendazole versus a single dose of ivermectin to reduce L. loa microfilarial loads. The protocol and data analysis performed by the authors follows standard clinical trial guidelines.  However, the sample size was small, reducing the power of the study to detect differences between the albendazole and ivermectin arms. Apart from the small sample size, I do have some questions regarding the design, rationale and outcome measurements of the study.

  1. The authors state that albendazole might be more available to the population than ivermectin will be in a onchocerciasis post elimination era. The authors allude to the fact that onchocerciasis is no longer present in Gabon. However, the ESPEN web site indicates that ivermectin MDA for onchocerciasis in Gabon has not yet even begun.  

  2. In all the onchocerciasis elimination programs I am aware of, the countries are encouraged to keep ivermectin on hand in the local clinics even after onchocerciasis has been eliminated for compassionate treatment of individuals with symptoms.  It is thus not clear to me that ivermectin will not be available to the population.

  3. Why did the authors decide to use a 30 day course of daily albendazole? Other reported studies in the literature suggest a single dose of 600mg/kg significantly reduced L. loa circulating microfilaria levels, with the effect lasting up to 6 months.  It seems to me that a single dose regimen will be much easier for a poor rural population (or any population for that matter) to complete than a 30 day regimen.

  4. Are the authors planning any follow-up studies to look at the effect of ivermectin and albendazole on microfilarial loads over a longer period than just 30 days?

  5. To my knowledge, no one is proposing to develop an elimination campaign against loasis.  As such, it is likely that a focus should be on loasis as a disease and not transmission of the parasite.  While the authors do report a significant effect on loasis disease symptoms, the focus is on microfilarial load, which the authors acknowledge is not necessarily correlated with disease.  Again, a longer term follow-up concentrating on disease symptoms seems appropriate here.

