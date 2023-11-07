Review 2: "Population Dynamics of HIV Drug Resistance among Pre-treatment and Treatment-experienced Persons with HIV during Treatment Scale-up in Uganda: A Population-based Longitudinal Study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

Antiretroviral therapy has scaled up enormously in recent years, both as treatment and prevention, so it is important to understand how the prevalence of ART resistance is changing at the population level. The authors of this study use longitudinal data from a population-based cohort to examine HIV ART resistance in a high-prevalence setting in Uganda to examine how HIV drug resistance has changed from 2012-2019.

The authors provide a very detailed description of HIV drug resistance using data from the Rakai Cohort in Uganda. This is a long-running open general population cohort that is ideally placed for such analysis. The period of analysis (2012-2019) corresponds to the major scale-up of antiretroviral therapy (ART) in sub-Saharan Africa, so it is an important time period to analyze, though I trust that the authors will repeat the analysis with future rounds to see the longer-term effects of scale-up.

Overall, the analysis is thorough, at least as far as I can judge, being not an expert in HIV sequencing. The appendix provides a wealth of detail to help in understanding the results, as well as justifying the correlation structure used to deal with repeat observations of the same individual. The conclusions are supported by the analysis.

The main concern reading the manuscript was how "pre-treatment" and "treatment experienced" depend on self-reported ART status. However, the authors address this point in the discussion, having in a previous study compared ART self-report against detectable ART in the blood, and highlighting that the present results are consistent with expectations.

Two minor comments are firstly that the authors do not present p-values when comparing quantities (for example line 209) - was this a deliberate choice by the authors? If so, I am minded to ignore it as the confidence intervals are presented and are clearly non-overlapping. Secondly, the references to the figures in the main text are mostly wrong (line 229 1C should be 1D; line 293 3B,C should be 3C, D; etc).

The overall prevalence of HIV drug resistance is decreasing, driven by the large number of people with undetectable HIV viral load. However, among people who do have detectable viral load, either because they have not started treatment, poor adherence or stopping treatment, resistance is high. Thus continued viral sequence monitoring of resistance mutations is critical as dolutegravir/NRTI -based treatment regimens are rolled out.