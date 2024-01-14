Review 2: "Safety and Immunogenicity of a Bivalent Paratyphoid A-Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in Healthy Indian Adults: A Phase I, Randomized, Active Controlled Study"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

Overall, this is a well-designed and well-executed phase 1 trial of a bivalent paratyphoid A-typhoid conjugate vaccine. Substituting this vaccine for the monovalent typhoid vaccine would further efforts to reduce typhoid fever in endemic areas. Overall, the manuscript is well written, and the conclusions are supported by the evidence provided.

Attention to the below comments would further clarify and strengthen the manuscript: