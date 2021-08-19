Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Sep 19, 2021DOI

Reviews of "SARS-CoV-2 Aerosol Transmission in Schools: The Effectiveness of Different Interventions"

Reviewers: Jacob Bueno de Mesquita, Ph.D (UC Berkeley) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Richard M. Lynch, Ph.D (Preferred Management Corporation) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Brian Pavilonis (CUNY School of Public Health) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by Jacob Bueno de Mesquita, Ph.D., Richard M. Lynch, Ph.D., and Brian Pavilonis
Published onSep 19, 2021
This Pub is a Review of
SARS-CoV-2 aerosol transmission in schools: the effectiveness of different interventions
by Jennifer Villers, Andre Henriques, Serafina Calarco, Markus Rognlien, Nicolas Mounet, James Devine, Gabriella Azzopardi, Philip Elson, Marco Andreini, Nicola Tarocco, Claudia Vassella, and Olivia Keiser
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractBackgroundIndoor aerosol transmission of SARS-CoV-2 has been widely recognized, especially in schools where children remain in closed indoor spaces and largely unvaccinated. Measures such as strategic natural ventilation and high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration remain poorly implemented and mask mandates are often progressively lifted as vaccination rollout is enhanced.MethodsWe adapted a previously developed aerosol transmission model to study the effect of interventions (natural ventilation, face masks, HEPA filtration, and their combinations) on the concentration of virus particles in a classroom of 160 m3 containing one infectious individual. The cumulative dose of viruses absorbed by exposed occupants was calculated.ResultsThe most effective single intervention was natural ventilation through the full opening of six windows all day during the winter (14-fold decrease in cumulative dose), followed by the universal use of surgical face masks (8-fold decrease). In the spring/summer, natural ventilation was only effective (≥ 2-fold decrease) when windows were fully open all day. In the winter, partly opening two windows all day or fully opening six windows at the end of each class was effective as well (≥ 2-fold decrease). Opening windows during yard and lunch breaks only had minimal effect (≤ 1.2-fold decrease). One HEPA filter was as effective as two windows partly open all day during the winter (2.5-fold decrease) while two filters were more effective (4-fold decrease). Combined interventions (i.e., natural ventilation, masks, and HEPA filtration) were the most effective (≥ 30-fold decrease). Combined interventions remained highly effective in the presence of a super-spreader.ConclusionsNatural ventilation, face masks, and HEPA filtration are effective interventions to reduce SARS-CoV-2 aerosol transmission. These measures should be combined and complemented by additional interventions (e.g., physical distancing, hygiene, testing, contact tracing, and vaccination) to maximize benefit.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers find this a straightforward modelling study, though ask for clarification on some assumptions and emphasize that the results may apply only to naturally-ventilated classrooms.

Reviewer 1 (Jacob Bueno de Mesquita, Ph.D) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Richard M. Lynch, Ph.D) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3: (Brian Pavilonis) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 


A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "SARS-CoV-2 Aerosol Transmission in Schools: The Effectiveness of Different Interventions"
by Jacob Bueno de Mesquita
  • Published on Sep 19, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "SARS-CoV-2 Aerosol Transmission in Schools: The Effectiveness of Different Interventions"
by Richard M. Lynch, Ph.D.
  • Published on Sep 19, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "SARS-CoV-2 Aerosol Transmission in Schools: The Effectiveness of Different Interventions"
by Brian Pavilonis
  • Published on Sep 19, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
