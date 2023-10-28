Review 2: "Complement Dysregulation is a Predictive and Therapeutically Amenable Feature of Long COVID"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

This original research work discuss the double-edged role of complement proteins, so-called immune soldiers in our body, and also highlights the need to control the same in patients suffering from the long COVID.

This is an interesting piece of work on relatively less explored field of dysregulation of the complement system in long COVID. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods and the study’s main claims are conclusive and actionable without reservation. The authors have meticulously put their original scientific work, and discussed the shortcomings of their study. Summary of my review is outlined below:

The manuscript adds value to the current understanding of inflammation and the role played by the complement system. The manuscript is well positioned and has cited own work and the work of the other research groups with clear actions and recommendations out of their own research work and the study was performed with due attention to the ethics, diversity, and inclusion and is thus in alignment with the journal’s publication goals. Briefly, significant differences in the levels of complement proteins, including anaphylatoxins and terminal complement components between the control group (healthy convalescents) and the long COVID cases, are reported based on the P values well below 0.5 and / or other statistical means. Despite elevation of the levels of the complement regulatory proteins, there are no complement regulatory agents being tried to treat long COVID cases. We have also discussed briefly about the need for the development of complement regulatory agents to control upregulation of the complement system in our recently published article on the cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients. Authors have aptly showed the need to develop complement regulatory agents in the long COVID patients. However, I feel that not just the alternate pathway, but the classical pathway regulators may also work. Further study is required in this direction. Excellent data representation with the meticulous data analyses and inclusion of self-explanatory plots/figures

