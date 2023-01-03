Review 2: "Epidemiological Impact and Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of COVID-19 Vaccination in Kenya"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

This study updates an existing transmission model of SARS-CoV-2 in Kenya to include updated age- and vaccine status-related effects. The model is then used to predict cost-effectiveness of vaccination rollout campaigns, specifically focusing on treatment of young adults and the pace of rollout campaign. As with all decision-analytic modelling studies, parametric uncertainty may propagate into uncertainty in modelled results. The authors generally do a good job of quantifying and discussing this uncertainty.

The authors found that rapid rollout was dominant (reduces costs while improving health) compared to slower rollout. This result was similar to those from a previous South African study. The authors additionally found that, while vaccinating older adults was cost-effective, there were diminishing returns associated with vaccinating more young adults (in whom there was a high level of natural immunity). Further research in low- and middle-income countries to validate this finding would be informative, specifically focusing on whether optimal pricing mechanisms could improve the cost-effectiveness profile of the vaccine in currently cost-ineffective subgroups.

The authors conducted one-way and probabilistic sensitivity analysis to validate study findings. One minor concern is the small number of parameters employed in one-way sensitivity analysis. The only one-way sensitivity analyses conducted related to vaccine procurement costs and the discount rate of DALYs. One-way sensitivity analysis of all Table 2 “key parameters” would provide a broader sense of potential drivers of model uncertainty and help highlight areas for potential future research.

The authors employ the (relatively standard) approach of estimating societal costs of illness in proportion to GDP per capita. Gross domestic product has been shown to underestimate activity in the ‘informal’ labour market and other types of work (e.g., caretaking). Further sensitivity around the way productivity was monetized would be informative.

——

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in BMJ Global Health. The link to the published manuscript can be found here.