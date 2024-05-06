Skip to main content
Medical Sciences
Reviews of "Development of a Simple and Highly Sensitive Virion Concentration Method to Detect SARS-CoV-2 in Saliva"

Reviewers: R Bashir (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • B William (Washington University) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Rashid Bashir and Buchser William
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
by Yasuko Yamazaki, Uxía Alonso Alonso, Remil L. Galay, and Wataru Yamazaki
  • Published on Apr 24, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Background Controlling novel coronavirus pandemic infection (COVID-19) is a global challenge, and highly sensitive testing is essential for effective control. The saliva is a promising sample for high-sensitivity testing because it is easier to collect than nasopharyngeal swab samples and allows large-volume testing.Results We developed a simple SARS-CoV-2 concentration method from saliva samples that can be completed in less than 60 min. We performed a spike test using 12 ml of saliva samples obtained from healthy volunteer people, and the developed method performance was evaluated by comparison using a combination of automatic nucleic acid extraction followed by RT-qPCR detection. In saliva spike tests using a 10-fold dilution series of SARS-CoV-2, the developed method was consistently 100-fold more sensitive than the conventional method.Conclusions The developed method can improve the sensitivity of the SARS-CoV-2 test using saliva and speed up and save labor in screening tests by pooling many samples. Furthermore, the developed method has the potential to contribute to the highly sensitive detection of various human and animal viral pathogens from the saliva and various clinical samples.Highlight A method has been developed to detect SARS-CoV-2 from human saliva with 100 times higher sensitivity than conventional methods.The developed method combines simple pretreatment within 60 min with conventional nucleic acid extraction and RT-qPCR.This method can be applied for more sensitive virus testing from individual saliva.This method can potentially be applied to screening more than 100 saliva samples while maintaining the equivalent detection power of conventional methods.The method can be adapted to improve the sensitivity of detecting various pathogens from human and animal saliva.

Summary of Reviews: This study proposes a new SARS-CoV-2 saliva detection method. The authors claim that their approach is 100 times more sensitive than conventional methods. The reviewers found the hypothesis to be sound and the data reliable. However, they raised concerns about the practicality of using 12ml saliva samples, which is a large volume and not attainable for many patients. One reviewer highlights several issues, including the limited data presented and the lack of replicate experiments. Despite these limitations, both reviewers agree that the study is well-written and potentially informative.

Reviewer 1 (Rashid B…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Buchser W…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Review 1: "Development of a Simple and Highly Sensitive Virion Concentration Method to Detect SARS-CoV-2 in Saliva"
by Rashid Bashir
  • Published on Jun 06, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Review 2: "Development of a Simple and Highly Sensitive Virion Concentration Method to Detect SARS-CoV-2 in Saliva"
by Buchser William
  • Published on Jun 06, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
