Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public Health
Published on Dec 21, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Rapid Acquisition and Transmission of Drug Resistance Amongst Beijing Lineage Mycobacterium tuberculosis in Vietnam"

Reviewers: I Kontsevaya (Research Center Borstel) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Irina Kontsevaya
Published onDec 21, 2022
Reviews of "Rapid Acquisition and Transmission of Drug Resistance Amongst Beijing Lineage Mycobacterium tuberculosis in Vietnam"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Rapid Acquisition and Transmission of Drug Resistance Amongst Beijing Lineage Mycobacterium tuberculosis in Vietnam
by Matthew Silcocks, Xuling Chang, Nguyen Thuy Thuong Thuong, Youwen Qin, Dang Thi Minh Ha, Phan Vuong Khac Thai, Srinivasan Vijay, Do Dang Anh Thu, Hoang Ngoc Nhung, Nguyen Huu Lan, Nguyen Thi Quynh Nhu, David Edwards, Artika Nath, Kym Pham, Nguyen Duc Bang, Tran Thi Hong Chau, Guy Thwaites, A. Dorothee Heemskerk, Chiea Chuen Khor, Yik Ying Teo, Michael Inouye, Rick Twee-Hee Ong, Maxine Caws, Kathryn E. Holt, and Sarah J. Dunstan
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractWhole genome sequencing (WGS) and phenotypic drug susceptibility testing was performed on a collection of 2,542Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb)isolates from tuberculosis (TB) patients recruited in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), Vietnam, to investigateMtbdiversity, the prevalence and phylodynamics of drug resistance, andin silicoresistance prediction with sequencing data. Amongst isolates tested phenotypically against first-line drugs, we observed high rates of streptomycin [STR, 37.7% (N=573/1,520)] and isoniazid resistance [INH, 25.7% (N=459/1,786)], and lower rates of resistance to rifampicin [RIF, 4.9% (N=87/1,786)] and ethambutol [EMB, 4.2% (N=75/1,785)]. Resistance to STR and INH was predicted moderately well when applying the TB-Profiler algorithm to WGS data (sensitivities of 0.81 and 0.87 respectively), while resistance to RIF and EMB was predicted relatively poorly (sensitivities of 0.70 and 0.44 respectively). Rates of multidrug-resistance [(MDR, 3.9% (N=69/1,786)], and resistance to a number of second-line drugs [Para-aminosalicylic acid (29.6% N=79/267), Amikacin (15.4% N=41/267) and Moxifloxacin (21.3%), N=57/267], were found to be high within a global context. Comparing rates of drug resistance among lineages, and exploring the dynamics of resistance acquisition through time, suggest the Beijing lineage (lineage 2.2) acquiresde novoresistance mutations at higher rates and suffers no apparent fitness cost acting to impede the transmission of resistance. We infer resistance to INH and STR to have arisen earlier, on average, than resistance to RIF, and to be more widespread across the phylogeny. The high prevalence of ‘background’ INH resistance, combined with high rates of RIF mono-resistance (20.7%, N=18/87) suggests that rapid assays for INH resistance will be valuable in this setting. These tests will allow the detection of INH mono-resistance, and will allow MDR isolates to be distinguished from isolates with RIF mono-resistance.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Irina K…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 


Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Rapid Acquisition and Transmission of Drug Resistance Amongst Beijing Lineage Mycobacterium tuberculosis in Vietnam"
Review 1: "Rapid Acquisition and Transmission of Drug Resistance Amongst Beijing Lineage Mycobacterium tuberculosis in Vietnam"
by Irina Kontsevaya
  • Published on Dec 21, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
2
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://stats.foldingathome.org/team/1061894

https://stats.foldingathome.org/team/1063600

https://stats.foldingathome.org/donor/name/ecigator.com

https://folding.extremeoverclocking.com/team_summary.php?s=&t=1061894

https://folding.extremeoverclocking.com/team_summary.php?s=&t=1063600

https://www.boincstats.com/page/profile/user/238567/

https://www.boincstats.com/stats/-1/team/detail/f8700736877c7d1ba37b67aab2658159

http://yafu.myfirewall.org/yafu/show_user.php?userid=77167

https://yafu.myfirewall.org/yafu/team_display.php?teamid=3788

http://yafu.myfirewall.org/yafu/view_profile.php?userid=77167

https://denis.usj.es/denisathome/team_display.php?teamid=9357

https://denis.usj.es/denisathome/show_user.php?userid=70312

https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/team_display.php?teamid=2232

https://sech.me/boinc/Amicable/show_user.php?userid=38576

https://www.rechenkraft.net/yoyo/view_profile.php?userid=357814

https://www.rechenkraft.net/yoyo/team_display.php?teamid=4037

https://www.rechenkraft.net/yoyo/show_user.php?userid=357814

https://setiweb.ssl.berkeley.edu/beta/show_user.php?userid=3301167

https://setiathome.berkeley.edu/view_profile.php?userid=10955027

https://setiathome.berkeley.edu/show_user.php?userid=10955027

https://boinc.loda-lang.org/loda/show_user.php?userid=2100

https://boinc.loda-lang.org/loda/team_display.php?teamid=60

https://escatter11.fullerton.edu/nfs/show_user.php?userid=487515

https://escatter11.fullerton.edu/nfs/team_display.php?teamid=421184

https://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/team_display.php?teamid=179315

https://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/show_user.php?userid=1385785

https://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/view_profile.php?userid=1385785

https://lhcathome.cern.ch/lhcathome/show_user.php?userid=805694

http://www.primegrid.com/show_user.php?userid=1297590

https://www.primegrid.com/view_profile.php?userid=1297590

https://www.primegrid.com/team_display.php?teamid=8487

https://wuprop.boinc-af.org/view_profile.php?userid=134093

https://wuprop.boinc-af.org/team_display.php?teamid=39011

https://wuprop.boinc-af.org/show_user.php?userid=134093

https://www.worldcommunitygrid.org/team/viewTeamInfo.do?teamId=KTDHS681F2

https://root.ithena.net/usr/view_profile.php?userid=16004

https://root.ithena.net/usr/show_user.php?userid=16004

https://root.ithena.net/usr/team_display.php?teamid=2231

https://comp.ithena.net/usr/show_user.php?userid=33962

https://comp.ithena.net/usr/team_display.php?teamid=2055

https://moowrap.net/show_user.php?userid=317947

https://universeathome.pl/universe/show_user.php?userid=217916

https://universeathome.pl/universe/team_display.php?teamid=3618

https://www.sidock.si/sidock/show_user.php?userid=9083

https://www.sidock.si/sidock/view_profile.php?userid=9083

https://www.sidock.si/sidock/team_display.php?teamid=268

https://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/view_profile.php?userid=2166260

https://boinc.bakerlab.org/rosetta/team_display.php?teamid=22427

https://www.cosmologyathome.org/show_user.php?userid=1577805

http://www.cosmologyathome.org/forum_thread.php?id=7727

https://srbase.my-firewall.org/sr5/view_profile.php?userid=2307

https://srbase.my-firewall.org/sr5/team_display.php?teamid=218

https://boinc.progger.info/odlk/show_user.php?userid=20971

https://boinc.multi-pool.info/latinsquares/show_user.php?userid=31132

https://boinc.multi-pool.info/latinsquares/view_profile.php?userid=31132

https://boinc.multi-pool.info/latinsquares/team_display.php?teamid=2134

https://numberfields.asu.edu/NumberFields/show_user.php?userid=107656

https://numberfields.asu.edu/NumberFields/team_display.php?teamid=60186

https://quchempedia.univ-angers.fr/athome/show_user.php?userid=714

http://gene.disi.unitn.it/test/view_profile.php?userid=3782

https://gene.disi.unitn.it/test/team_display.php?teamid=288

https://rnma.xyz/boinc/show_user.php?userid=7646

https://rnma.xyz/boinc/team_display.php?teamid=2065

https://ralph.bakerlab.org/team_display.php?teamid=7082

http://gerasim.boinc.ru/users/showUser.aspx?userid=16643

http://gerasim.boinc.ru/users/viewTeamMembers.aspx?teamid=903

https://www.rnaworld.de/rnaworld/show_user.php?userid=148189

https://www.rnaworld.de/rnaworld/team_display.php?teamid=6232

https://www.mlcathome.org/mlcathome/show_user.php?userid=1429

https://www.mlcathome.org/mlcathome/team_display.php?teamid=581

https://minecraftathome.com/minecrafthome/show_user.php?userid=2442135

https://minecraftathome.com/minecrafthome/view_profile.php?userid=2442135

https://minecraftathome.com/minecrafthome/team_display.php?teamid=2100

https://www.gpugrid.net/show_user.php?userid=564836

https://www.gpugrid.net/team_display.php?teamid=178262

http://gaiaathome.eu/gaiaathome/team_display.php?teamid=82

http://gaiaathome.eu/gaiaathome/show_user.php?userid=5019

https://boinc.nanohub.org/nanoHUB_at_home/team_display.php?teamid=889

https://boinc.nanohub.org/nanoHUB_at_home/show_user.php?userid=65237

https://boincvm.proxyma.ru:30443/test4vm/view_profile.php?userid=385

https://boincvm.proxyma.ru:30443/test4vm/team_display.php?teamid=62

http://radioactiveathome.org/boinc/team_display.php?teamid=57619

http://radioactiveathome.org/boinc/show_user.php?userid=92812

http://bearnol.is-a-geek.com/wanless2/team_display.php?teamid=4737

https://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/team_display.php?teamid=2873

https://rake.boincfast.ru/rakesearch/show_user.php?userid=12860

https://www.boincusa.com/forum/index.php?members/moonswamp.2273/#about

https://fold.it/portal/user/1081413

?
Benth Janes:

What a nice post! Thank you so much and I am really looking forward to reading more and more articles from you.

godskin apostle

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with