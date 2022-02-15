Review 1: "Severity, criticality, and fatality of the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

The findings do contribute to broader research understandings. The evidence and arguments presented, support the advancement of COVID-19 knowledge within society. While the analytical methods are not novel, there is little evidence currently in the literature from case-control studies, which contributes to the novelty of the manuscript.

The manuscript does cite current literature, although there have been a few more studies published or in preprint that the authors could also reference. The study discusses limitations quite well, and none of the limitations represent bias in the analysis. The study is steeped in reality and can potentially impact the implementation of COVID-19 preparedness. I would recommend this manuscript for publishing.

The work is clearly and accurately presented. It is well-structured and well-written, short, succinct in presenting the findings, and presents tables, figures, and supplementary material well. The paper does have the ability to speak to key audiences.