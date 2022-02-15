Skip to main content
RR\C19
Published on Mar 15, 2022DOI

Review 1: "Severity, criticality, and fatality of the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant"

Reviewer: Waasila Jassat (National Institute for Communicable Diseases) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Waasila Jassat
Published onMar 15, 2022
Severity, criticality, and fatality of the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant
by Laith J. Abu-Raddad, Hiam Chemaitelly, Houssein H. Ayoub, Hadi M. Yassine, Fatiha M. Benslimane, Hebah A. Al Khatib, Patrick Tang, Mohammad R. Hasan, Peter Coyle, Sawsan AlMukdad, Zaina Al Kanaani, Einas Al Kuwari, Andrew Jeremijenko, Anvar Hassan Kaleeckal, Ali Nizar Latif, Riyazuddin Mohammad Shaik, Hanan F. Abdul Rahim, Gheyath K. Nasrallah, Mohamed Ghaith Al Kuwari, Adeel A. Butt, Hamad Eid Al Romaihi, Mohamed H. Al-Thani, Abdullatif Al Khal, and Roberto Bertollini
AbstractSeverity (acute-care hospitalization), criticality (ICU hospitalization), and fatality of SARS-CoV-2 Beta (B.1.351) variant was investigated through case-control studies applied to complete national cohorts of infection, disease, and death cases in Qatar. Compared to Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant, odds of progressing to severe disease were 1.24-fold (95% CI: 1.11-1.39) higher for Beta. Odds of progressing to critical disease were 1.49-fold (95% CI: 1.13-1.97) higher. Odds of COVID-19 death were 1.57-fold (95% CI: 1.03-2.43) higher. Findings highlight risks to healthcare systems, particularly to intensive care facilities and resources, with increased circulation of Beta.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

  • The findings do contribute to broader research understandings. The evidence and arguments presented, support the advancement of COVID-19 knowledge within society. While the analytical methods are not novel, there is little evidence currently in the literature from case-control studies, which contributes to the novelty of the manuscript.

  • The manuscript does cite current literature, although there have been a few more studies published or in preprint that the authors could also reference. The study discusses limitations quite well, and none of the limitations represent bias in the analysis. The study is steeped in reality and can potentially impact the implementation of COVID-19 preparedness. I would recommend this manuscript for publishing.

  • The work is clearly and accurately presented. It is well-structured and well-written, short, succinct in presenting the findings, and presents tables, figures, and supplementary material well. The paper does have the ability to speak to key audiences.

  • The authors have adequately described ethical clearance. The study did not have any significant inclusivity, equity, rights, and diversity issues. 

