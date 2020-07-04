Dean Jamison, PhD, MS

Dean T. Jamison is Emeritus Professor in the Institute for Global Health Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco. In addition to UCSF, Dean has been with UCLA and the University of Washington and served as the T. & G. Angelopoulos Visiting Professor in the Harvard Kennedy School and the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health (2006-2008). Dean previously worked at the World Bank as a research economist and as manager of the Bank’s Education Policy Division and of its Health, Nutrition and Population Division. Dean was lead author for the Bank’s 1993 World Development Report, Investing in Health.



Dean studied at Stanford (M.S., Engineering Science) and at Harvard (Ph.D., Economics, under K.J. Arrow). In 1994 he was elected to membership in the Academy of Medicine of the U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine. Dean served as co-chair with Lawrence H. Summers of The Lancet Commission on Investing in Health (The Lancet, December 2013). Most recently, he led work on the nine-volume Disease Control Priorities series from the World Bank and was lead author of its synthesizing publication.