Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Aug 04, 2020

Dean Jamison, PhD, MS

Emeritus Professor, UCSF Institute for Global Health Sciences | Principal Investigator, Disease Control Priorities Network

Published onAug 04, 2020
Dean Jamison, PhD, MS

Dean T. Jamison is Emeritus Professor in the Institute for Global Health Sciences at the University of California, San Francisco. In addition to UCSF, Dean has been with UCLA and the University of Washington and served as the T. & G. Angelopoulos Visiting Professor in the Harvard Kennedy School and the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health (2006-2008). Dean previously worked at the World Bank as a research economist and as manager of the Bank’s Education Policy Division and of its Health, Nutrition and Population Division. Dean was lead author for the Bank’s 1993 World Development Report, Investing in Health.

Dean studied at Stanford (M.S., Engineering Science) and at Harvard (Ph.D., Economics, under K.J. Arrow). In 1994 he was elected to membership in the Academy of Medicine of the U.S. National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine. Dean served as co-chair with Lawrence H. Summers of The Lancet Commission on Investing in Health (The Lancet, December 2013). Most recently, he led work on the nine-volume Disease Control Priorities series from the World Bank and was lead author of its synthesizing publication.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with