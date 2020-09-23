Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Oct 23, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Daytime variation in SARS-CoV-2 infection and cytokine production"

Reviewers: Pooja Shivshankar (UTHealth) | 📕◻️◻️◻️◻️ • Stephan Holtkamp (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitat Munchen Biomedizinisches Centrum Munchen) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Pooja Shivshankar and Stephan Holtkamp
Published onOct 23, 2020
Reviews of "Daytime variation in SARS-CoV-2 infection and cytokine production"
Daytime variation in SARS-CoV-2 infection and cytokine production
Daytime variation in SARS-CoV-2 infection and cytokine production
by Aïssatou Bailo Diallo, Laetitia Gay, Benjamin Coiffard, Marc Leone, Soraya Mezouar, and Jean-Louis Mege
  • Published on Sep 12, 2020
  • www.biorxiv.org
Abstract S. Ray and A. Reddy recently anticipated the implication of circadian rhythm in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which is the causative agent of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In addition to its key role in the regulation of biological functions, the circadian rhythm has been suggested as a regulator of viral infections. Specifically, the time of day of infection was found critical for illness progression, as has been reported for influenza, respiratory syncytial and parainfluenza type 3 viruses. We analyzed circadian rhythm implication in SARS-CoV-2 virus infection of isolated human monocytes, key actor cells in Covid-19 disease, from healthy subjects. The circadian gene expression of Bmal1 and Clock genes was investigated with q-RTPCR. Monocytes were infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus strain and viral infection was investigated by One-Step qRT-PCR and immunofluorescence. Interleukin (IL)-6, IL-1β and IL-10 levels were also measured in supernatants of infected monocytes. Using Cosinor analysis, we showed that Bmal1 and Clock transcripts exhibited circadian rhythm in monocytes with an acrophase and a bathyphase at Zeitgeber Time (ZT)6 and ZT17. After forty-eight hours, the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus increased in the monocyte infected at ZT6 compared to ZT17. The high virus amount at ZT6 was associated with significant increased release in IL-6, IL-1β and IL-10 compared to ZT17. Our results suggest that time day of SARS-CoV-2 infection affects viral infection and host immune response. They support consideration of circadian rhythm in SARS-CoV-2 disease progression and we propose circadian rhythm as a novel target for managing viral progression.Importance The implication of circadian rhythm (CR) in pathogenesis of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has been recently anticipated. The time of day of infection is critical for illness progression as reported for influenza, respiratory syncytial and parainfluenza type 3 viruses. In this study, we wondered if SARS-CoV-2 infection and cytokine production by human monocytes, innate immune cells affected by Covid-19, were regulated by CR. Our results suggest that time day of SARS-CoV-2 infection affects viral infection and host immune response. They support consideration of circadian rhythm in SARS-CoV-2 disease progression and we propose circadian rhythm as a novel target for managing viral progression.

Summary of Reviews: This study provides novel insight into time of day of SARS-CoV-2 infection and macrophage response, which could have therapeutic implications. However, reviewers suggest that claims could be misleading and were not adequately supported by their analytic methods.

Reviewer 1 (Pooja Shivshankar) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Stephan Holtkamp) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Daytime variation in SARS-CoV-2 infection and cytokine production"
Review 1: "Daytime variation in SARS-CoV-2 infection and cytokine production"
by Pooja Shivshankar
  • Published on Nov 06, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
This study provides novel insight into time of day of SARS-CoV-2 infection and macrophage response, which could have therapeutic implications. However, reviewers suggest that claims could be misleading and were not adequately supported by their analytic methods.

Review 2: "Daytime variation in SARS-CoV-2 infection and cytokine production"
Review 2: "Daytime variation in SARS-CoV-2 infection and cytokine production"
by Stephan Holtkamp
  • Published on Oct 23, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
This study provides novel insight into time of day of SARS-CoV-2 infection and macrophage response, which could have therapeutic implications. However, reviewers suggest that claims could be misleading and were not adequately supported by their analytic methods.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
