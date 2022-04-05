Skip to main content
Published on May 05, 2022DOI

Review 1: "Immunological memory to SARS-CoV-2 assessed for greater than six months after infection"

Reviewers: Claude-Agnès Reynaud (Institut Necker-Enfants Malades) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Claude-Agnès Reynaud
Published onMay 05, 2022
Immunological memory to SARS-CoV-2 assessed for up to eight months after infection
by Jennifer M. Dan, Jose Mateus, Yu Kato, Kathryn M. Hastie, Esther Dawen Yu, Caterina E. Faliti, Alba Grifoni, Sydney I. Ramirez, Sonya Haupt, April Frazier, Catherine Nakao, Vamseedhar Rayaprolu, Stephen A. Rawlings, Bjoern Peters, Florian Krammer, Viviana Simon, Erica Ollmann Saphire, Davey M. Smith, Daniela Weiskopf, Alessandro Sette, and Shane Crotty
ABSTRACTUnderstanding immune memory to SARS-CoV-2 is critical for improving diagnostics and vaccines, and for assessing the likely future course of the COVID-19 pandemic. We analyzed multiple compartments of circulating immune memory to SARS-CoV-2 in 254 samples from 188 COVID-19 cases, including 43 samples at ≥ 6 months post-infection. IgG to the Spike protein was relatively stable over 6+ months. Spike-specific memory B cells were more abundant at 6 months than at 1 month post symptom onset. SARS-CoV-2-specific CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells declined with a half-life of 3-5 months. By studying antibody, memory B cell, CD4+ T cell, and CD8+ T cell memory to SARS-CoV-2 in an integrated manner, we observed that each component of SARS-CoV-2 immune memory exhibited distinct kinetics.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

This study reports the simultaneous analysis of SARS-Cov2-specific serum antibodies, memory B cells, as well as memory CD8 and CD4 T cells (including TFH). While this study is mainly descriptive, it represents the follow-up of a spectacular cohort of patients: 185 patients analyzed, with 38 followed longitudinally with blood collected at 2-4 time points, up to 8 months post symptom onset.

This study is largely focused on mild cases (which represents a good overview of the global affected population with relevance for herd immunity and a more stringent evaluation since severe cases have been proposed to present stronger responses), and it might be useful to make that clear in the summary. The CD8 and CD4 study, with identification of T-cell specificity through AIM activation, is again remarkable in its information breadth. Follow-up of memory B cells was also performed for nucleocapsid-specific B cells, which is rarely done.

As mentioned by the authors, there have been few follow-up studies (including longitudinal ones) performed on primary viral infections in humans, so this study, beyond the immediate actual interest in Covid-19, has more general relevance for understanding the emergence of immune memory.

Altogether, this very complete and exhaustive study of memory constitutes a remarkable description of the different memory subsets developing after Covid-19 symptoms resolution and should be considered for publication in a top-tier journal with a medical or clinical audience, while a journal with a more scientific focus would seem less adequate.

Minor points:

- Could the authors make clear whether the MP_R peptide pool covering the SARS-Cov2 ORFeome includes Spike peptides?

- CD4 memory chapter: the authors say that "a plurality of ... memory CD4 ... are TCM", while it seems that TCM and TEM are equally represented.

- It seems that the antibodies used to characterize TFH cells are not described in Table S3 - The representation of fig.5B is a bit misleading, with lines connecting values between 1-5 (suggesting evolution). Maybe bars (or pie charts) would constitute a clearer display.

- The authors show different types of correlations between memory parameters, but not between spike-specific serum IgG and TFH. Is there something noticeable between these two parameters?

- In the first § of the discussion, the authors describe their cohort as spanning the full range of diseases, a statement that should be modulated considering the prevalence of mild cases.

- I did not see any description of age distribution. Are there correlations between age and memory persistence (according to the 0-5 criteria of memory factors)?

