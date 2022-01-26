Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Jan 26, 2022

Reviews: "Assessment of Airborne Disease Transmission Risk and Energy Impact of HVAC Mitigation Strategies"

Reviewers: C Faulkner (University of Colorado Boulder) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • M Zaatari (DZINE Partners) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Cary Faulkner and Marwa Zaatari
Published on Jan 26, 2022
This Pub is a Review of
Assessment of Airborne Disease Transmission Risk and Energy Impact of HVAC Mitigation Strategies
by Michael J. Risbeck, Martin Z. Bazant, Zhanhong Jiang, Young M. Lee, Kirk H. Drees, and Jonathan D. Douglas
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractThe COVID-19 pandemic has focused renewed attention on the ways in which building HVAC systems may be operated to mitigate the risk of airborne disease transmission. The most common suggestion is to increase outdoor-air ventilation rates so as to dilute the concentrations of infectious aerosol particles indoors. Although this strategy does reduce the likelihood of disease spread, it is often much more costly than other strategies that provide equivalent particle removal or deactivation. To address this tradeoff and arrive at practical recommendations, we explain how different mitigation strategies can be expressed in terms of equivalent outdoor air (EOA) to provide a common basis for energy analysis. We then show the effects of each strategy on EOA delivery and energy cost in simulations of realistic buildings in a variety of climates. Key findings are that in-duct filtration is often the most efficient mitigation strategy, while significant risk reduction generally requires increasing total airflow to the system, either through adjusted HVAC setpoints or standalone disinfection devices.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This pre-print examines cost-efficient mitigation strategies to reduce SARS-COV-2 indoor exposure risk. Reviewers deemed the use of equivalent outdoor air (EOA) and energy-impact models as valuable metrics in this study.

Reviewer 1 (Cary F…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Marwa Z…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 


Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Assessment of Airborne Disease Transmission Risk and Energy Impact of HVAC Mitigation Strategies"
by Cary Faulkner
  Published on Jan 26, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Assessment of Airborne Disease Transmission Risk and Energy Impact of HVAC Mitigation Strategies"
by Marwa Zaatari
  Published on Jan 26, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
