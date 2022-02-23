Review 1: "Sterilizing Immunity against SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Mice by a Single-Shot and Modified Imidazoquinoline TLR7/8 Agonist-Adjuvanted Recombinant Spike Protein Vaccine"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

The current preprint manuscript submitted by the group of De Geest and the group of Schotsaert reports on a novel subunit vaccine formulation with a macromolecular adjuvant for SARS-CoV-2, which is a timely contribution as a potential alternative solution for SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. The manuscript covers adjuvant formulation, in vitro and in vivo evaluations of the adjuvant together with the two antigens. The adjuvant IMDQ-PEG-CHOL was synthesized by conjugating a TLR7/8 agonist to cholesterol via a short PEG chain, which overall is water-soluble and can be easily injected. The cholesterol moiety of the conjugate is able to bind to albumin as reported in previous publications from the Irvine group and also recently by the De Geest group. Such conjugate was much more efficiently taken up by antigen-presenting cells such as DCs compared to a water-soluble version of the conjugate without the cholesterol moiety. In mice, after local injection in the footpad, the conjugate IMDQ-CHOL-PEG was shown to drain to lymph node to activate antigen-presenting cells, however, the water-soluble conjugate and the free TLR7/8 agonist displayed very low immunostimulation and massive whole-body inflammation reaction, respectively. It was interesting to observe that the IMDQ-CHOL-PEG was able to significantly boost the vaccination effects of a model human influenza vaccine IVR-180 [Influenza A /Singapore /gp1908 /2015 (H1N1)] in mice as compared to IVR-180 alone or IVR-180 with IMDQ-PEG regarding antibody generation and protection of mice after virus challenge. The exiting results of the work are the vaccination efficiency of the adjuvant IMDQ-CHOL-PEG with SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and the protection of mice challenged with the virus by the vaccine.

One of the highlights of the system is that the vaccine was highly effective with only one injection. The current vaccines in clinical trials need generally two injections, which doubles the number of formulations required and this will delay the speed to vaccinate a sufficient fraction of the whole population of the world to stop the pandemic. The current adjuvant technology could potentially make the clinically tested vaccines more potent and to reduce the number of antigen materials in the vaccines, which will accelerate the vaccination process. Therefore, the work is of significant importance for the development of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. In addition, one suggestion from the reviewer to the authors is that cellular immunity should also be considered in future research to better understand how the adjuvant improves the SARS-CoV-2 subunit vaccine in mice.