RR\C19Medical SciencesRR:C19 Hot Topics: Emerging Variants
Published on Feb 07, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"

Reviewers: Kabir Biswas (Hamad Bin Khalifa University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Kimberly Luke (Intuitive Biosciences) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Geraldo Passos (University of Sao Paulo) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Binquan Luan (IBM T J Watson Research), Haoran Wang (Neoland Bioscience) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Kabir Biswas, Kimberly Luke, Geraldo Passos, Binquan Luan, and Haoran Wang
Published onFeb 07, 2021
Reviews of "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera
by Xuping Xie, Jing Zou, Camila R. Fontes-Garfias, Hongjie Xia, Kena A. Swanson, Mark Cutler, David Cooper, Vineet D. Menachery, Scott Weaver, Philip R. Dormitzer, and Pei-Yong Shi
AbstractRapidly spreading variants of SARS-CoV-2 that have arisen in the United Kingdom and South Africa share the spike N501Y substitution, which is of particular concern because it is located in the viral receptor binding site for cell entry and increases binding to the receptor (angiotensin converting enzyme 2). We generated isogenic N501 and Y501 SARS-CoV-2. Sera of 20 participants in a previously reported trial of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 had equivalent neutralizing titers to the N501 and Y501 viruses.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint showed data that BNT162b2 vaccine may protect against a spike mutation associated with rapidly spreading SARS-CoV-2 strains, but more work needs to be done.

Reviewer 1 (Kabir Biswas) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Kimberly Luke) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Geraldo Passos) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 4 (Binquan Luan, Haoran Wang) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
Review 1: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
by Kabir Biswas
  • Published on Feb 07, 2021
This preprint showed data that BNT162b2 vaccine may protect against a spike mutation associated with rapidly spreading SARS-CoV-2 strains, but more work needs to be done.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
Review 2: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
by Kimberly Luke
  • Published on Feb 07, 2021
This preprint showed data that BNT162b2 vaccine may protect against a spike mutation associated with rapidly spreading SARS-CoV-2 strains, but more work needs to be done.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 3: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
Review 3: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
by Geraldo Passos
  • Published on Feb 07, 2021
This preprint showed data that BNT162b2 vaccine may protect against a spike mutation associated with rapidly spreading SARS-CoV-2 strains, but more work needs to be done.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 4: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
Review 4: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
by Binquan Luan and Haoran Wang
  • Published on Feb 07, 2021
This preprint showed data that BNT162b2 vaccine may protect against a spike mutation associated with rapidly spreading SARS-CoV-2 strains, but more work needs to be done.

