Physical Sciences and EngineeringRR\C19
Published on Nov 10, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Modelling the effectiveness and social costs of daily lateral flow antigen tests versus quarantine in preventing onward transmission of COVID-19 from traced contacts"

Reviewers: Corey Peak (Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) | 📘📘📘📘📘  •  Timothy Russell (London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Corey Peak and Timothy Russell
Published onNov 10, 2021
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Modelling the effectiveness and social costs of daily lateral flow antigen tests versus quarantine in preventing onward transmission of COVID-19 from traced contacts
by Luca Ferretti, Chris Wymant, Anel Nurtay, Lele Zhao, Robert Hinch, David Bonsall, Michelle Kendall, Joanna Masel, John Bell, Susan Hopkins, A. Marm Kilpatrick, Tim Peto, Lucie Abeler-Dörner, and Christophe Fraser
  • Published on Aug 08, 2021
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Quarantining close contacts of individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 for 10 to 14 days is a key strategy in reducing transmission. However, quarantine requirements are often unpopular, with low adherence, especially when a large fraction of the population has been vaccinated. Daily contact testing (DCT), in which contacts are required to isolate only if they test positive, is an alternative to quarantine for mitigating the risk of transmission from traced contacts. In this study, we developed an integrated model of COVID-19 transmission dynamics and compared the strategies of quarantine and DCT with regard to reduction in transmission and social/economic costs (days of quarantine/self-isolation). Specifically, we compared 10-day quarantine to 7 days of self-testing using rapid lateral flow antigen tests, starting 3 days after exposure to a case. We modelled both incomplete adherence to quarantine and incomplete adherence to DCT. We found that DCT reduces transmission from contacts with similar effectiveness, at much lower social/economic costs, especially for highly vaccinated populations. The findings were robust across a spectrum of scenarios with varying assumptions on the speed of contact tracing, sensitivity of lateral flow antigen tests, adherence to quarantine and uptake of testing. Daily tests would also allow rapid initiation of a new round of tracing from infected contacts.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint models the use of daily antigen testing compared to quarantine of contacts for reducing transmission and socioeconomic costs. Reviewers deemed the model assumptions reasonable and the study's conclusions strong.

Reviewer 1 (Corey Peak) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Timothy Russell) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Modelling the effectiveness and social costs of daily lateral flow antigen tests versus quarantine in preventing onward transmission of COVID-19 from traced contacts"
Review 1: "Modelling the effectiveness and social costs of daily lateral flow antigen tests versus quarantine in preventing onward transmission of COVID-19 from traced contacts"
by Corey Peak
  • Published on Nov 10, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint models the use of daily antigen testing compared to quarantine of contacts for reducing transmission and socioeconomic costs. Reviewers deemed the model assumptions reasonable and the study's conclusions strong.

Review 2: "Modelling the effectiveness and social costs of daily lateral flow antigen tests versus quarantine in preventing onward transmission of COVID-19 from traced contacts"
Review 2: "Modelling the effectiveness and social costs of daily lateral flow antigen tests versus quarantine in preventing onward transmission of COVID-19 from traced contacts"
by Timothy Russell
  • Published on Nov 10, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint models the use of daily antigen testing compared to quarantine of contacts for reducing transmission and socioeconomic costs. Reviewers deemed the model assumptions reasonable and the study's conclusions strong.

