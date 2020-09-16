Review 2: "Tocilizumab in Hospitalized Patients With COVID-19 Pneumonia"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

Consideration of the timing of anti-interleukin-6 receptor treatment in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pneumonia

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has become a serious global health threat. SARS-CoV-2 infection is associated with a high risk of mortality, causing severe vasculitis and blood coagulation that can lead to severe respiratory failure and multiple organ damage. Immunological analysis of COVID-19 patients shows that SARS-CoV-2 infection elicits a cytokine storm, suggesting possible efficacy of anti-cytokine therapies. Interleukin-6 (IL-6) is involved in the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and the results of small size cohort studies have reported that anti-IL-6 receptor antibody, tocilizumab, showed efficacy in treating COVID-19 patients.

Phase III results of the COVACTA trial did not show improvement in patient mortality, but a benefit was observed with shortened duration of intensive care unit stay compared to placebo treatment. Moreover, the COVACTA trial proved the safety of tocilizumab in COVID-19 treatment, which indicates a lower risk of secondary infection. However, while some trials of anti-IL-6 drugs, including sarilumab and tocilizumab, did not prove their efficacy, further benefits of these drugs were later observed in retrospective studies.

Emerging evidence from numerous retrospective studies have provided insights into the pathogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 infection and the effect of IL-6 signaling inhibition on this disease. The cytokine storm induced by COVID-19 is formed by IL-6 trans-signaling in the endothelium, in which IL-6 acts on endothelial cells to promote release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and a protein called plasminogen activator inhibitor-1 (PAI-1), which causes small blood clots in vessels throughout the body, including in the lungs. After tocilizumab treatment, serum levels of PAI-1 and C-reactive protein (CRP), which is controlled by IL-6 in severe COVID-19 patients, were significantly reduced and some clinical symptoms improved. Additionally, a small-scale retrospective study provided evidence of the potential efficacy of tocilizumab treatment in COVID-19 patients during the early stages of hospitalization.

Thus, proper timing of tocilizumab treatment is likely to be crucial for its efficacy in controlling COVID-19. Although the COVACTA trial did not meet the primary outcome, trials to prove the efficacy of tocilizumab should be continued with appropriate strategies.