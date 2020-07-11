Skip to main content
Humanities and Social SciencesRR\C19
Published on Aug 11, 2020

Reviews of "Prisons and Pandemics"

Reviewers: Lauren Lyons (Rutgers University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Natalie Pifer (University of Rhode Island) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️

by Lauren Lyons and Natalie Pifer
Published on Aug 11, 2020
This Pub is a Review of
Prisons and Pandemics
by Strassle, Camila and Berkman, Benjamin
  • Published on Jul 06, 2020
  • papers.ssrn.com
Description

This Article examines the public health response to COVID-19 within federal and state prisons and local jails. Prisons and jails are often a hotbed of airborne

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This is a worthwhile contribution that effectively lays out epidemiological, legal, and moral arguments relevant to prisons in the new context of COVID-19. It should be read widely.

Reviewer 1 (Lauren Lyons) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

A Supplement to this Pub
by Natalie Pifer
  • Published on Aug 20, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This is a worthwhile contribution that effectively lays out epidemiological, legal, and moral arguments relevant to prisons in the new context of COVID-19. It should be read widely.

A Supplement to this Pub
by Lauren Lyons
  • Published on Aug 20, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This is a worthwhile contribution that effectively lays out epidemiological, legal, and moral arguments relevant to prisons in the new context of COVID-19. It should be read widely.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with