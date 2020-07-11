Reviews of "Prisons and Pandemics"

Description
This Article examines the public health response to COVID-19 within federal and state prisons and local jails. Prisons and jails are often a hotbed of airborne
Reviewers: Lauren Lyons (Rutgers University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Natalie Pifer (University of Rhode Island) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️
To read the original manuscript, click the link above.
Summary of Reviews: This is a worthwhile contribution that effectively lays out epidemiological, legal, and moral arguments relevant to prisons in the new context of COVID-19. It should be read widely.
Reviewer 1 (Lauren Lyons) | 📘📘📘📘📘
Reviewer 2 (Natalie Pifer) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key
📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading
📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative
📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative
📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable
📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong
To read the reviews, click the links below.
This is a worthwhile contribution that effectively lays out epidemiological, legal, and moral arguments relevant to prisons in the new context of COVID-19. It should be read widely.
