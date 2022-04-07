Review 1: "Comparison of MIS-C Related Myocarditis, Classic Viral Myocarditis, and COVID-19 Vaccine related Myocarditis in Children"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

Patel et al. compare pediatric patients with “classic” myocarditis (viral or idiopathic myocarditis presenting before 2020), myocarditis associated with the multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) following SARS-CoV-2 infection, and vaccine-associated myocarditis following mRNA based COVID-19 vaccine. The clinical presentation, treatment, and follow-up of patients in these groups were compared. The main conclusions are:



1. MIS-C myocarditis patients have more hematologic abnormalities, higher inflammatory marker levels, and younger age at presentation when compared to “classic” myocarditis patients. MIS-C myocarditis patients are more likely to have recovery of left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) than “classic” myocarditis patients, with most MIS-C patients having normalization of LVEF.



2. COVID vaccine-associated myocarditis patients have a similar presentation to classic myocarditis but are more likely to have normalization of LVEF.

This study is impactful and increases the understanding of differences between recent forms of myocarditis (MIS-C and COVID-19 associated myocarditis) and “classic myocarditis”. An understanding of these differences will improve providers’ ability to correctly diagnose and appropriately treat these diseases. These conclusions support previously reported findings in smaller retrospective studies.

The study is a retrospective, single-institution study. The clinical evaluation, treatments, and follow-up provided to these patients were based on institutional practice patterns and protocols. Because of this, the findings may not translate to all. The study did not include cardiac MRI (CMR) data because many patients did not have follow-up CMR. I would anticipate this data will be added to the medical literature in the future and its inclusion will be critical.

There are many unanswered questions regarding the etiology, pathogenesis, and long-term outcomes of MIS-C and COVID-19 associated myocarditis. This manuscript adds to current knowledge and moves the pediatric community to a better understanding of the cardiac effects of COVID-19.