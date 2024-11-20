Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Dec 20, 2024DOI

Review 2: "Virus Testing Optimisation Using Hadamard Pooling"

The reviewers acknowledged its potential to reduce waste and improve testing efficiency but raised concerns about its impact on assay sensitivity. They requested further discussion on positivity rates to confirm its advantages to other pooling methods.

by Kimberly Butler
Published onDec 20, 2024
Review 2: "Virus Testing Optimisation Using Hadamard Pooling"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Virus testing optimisation using Hadamard pooling
Virus testing optimisation using Hadamard pooling
by Godfrey S. Beddard and Briony A. Yorke
  • Published on Oct 22, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Pooled testing is an established strategy for efficient surveillance testing of infectious diseases with low-prevalence. Pooled testing works by combining clinical samples from multiple individuals into one test, where a negative result indicates the whole pool is disease free and a positive result indicates that individual testing is needed. Here we present a straightforward and simple method for pooled testing that uses the properties of Hadamard matrices to design optimal pooling strategies. We show that this method can be used to efficiently identify positive specimens in large sample sizes by simple pattern matching, without the requirement of complex algorithms. ### Competing Interest Statement The authors have declared no competing interest. ### Funding Statement This study did not receive any funding ### Author Declarations I confirm all relevant ethical guidelines have been followed, and any necessary IRB and/or ethics committee approvals have been obtained. Yes I confirm that all necessary patient/participant consent has been obtained and the appropriate institutional forms have been archived, and that any patient/participant/sample identifiers included were not known to anyone (e.g., hospital staff, patients or participants themselves) outside the research group so cannot be used to identify individuals. Yes I understand that all clinical trials and any other prospective interventional studies must be registered with an ICMJE-approved registry, such as ClinicalTrials.gov. I confirm that any such study reported in the manuscript has been registered and the trial registration ID is provided (note: if posting a prospective study registered retrospectively, please provide a statement in the trial ID field explaining why the study was not registered in advance). Yes I have followed all appropriate research reporting guidelines, such as any relevant EQUATOR Network research reporting checklist(s) and other pertinent material, if applicable. Yes All data produced in the present study are available upon reasonable request to the authors.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: The development of additional methods to reduce waste and increase efficiency in detection of viral infections within populations is necessary for responding to the next pandemic and current public health needs.  The authors present Hadamard matrices as a simple sample pooling design method to address this need and allow deconvolution of positive samples from the pooled testing without the need for complex computation.  Hadamard matrices are an interesting method to address this need and are compatible with other pooling and sample handling methods.  The argument for the use of these matrices at 1% positive rate, or lower, is well laid out.  A minor comment is that the statement at the end of the Figure 1 legend “In the case of pool A samples 1, 2, 3 and 5 would be grouped” appears to be wrong or misleading, and the grouping should be samples 3, 5, 6 and 7.

However, the need for pooling increases dramatically with increased rates of sampling present with increased infection rates and the background positivity rate in surveillance samples can also vary wildly even in non-symptomatic populations.  It would greatly strengthen the understanding provided to the reader if the authors would explore more levels of positivity to determine at what rates Hadamard matrices retain advantages.  For example, is this method still advantageous at 2, 5, 7, or 10 % positivity? This increased understanding would allow users flexibility to know when to use the method and when to pivot based on tracking of the current testing population positivity rates.  Giving the reader this information would also greatly increase the potential impact of the research.

Finally, the authors should take into account the loss in signal and sensitivity of the various assays they propose to combine with the Hadamard matrices.  There are accepted pooling numbers for viral detection while maintaining signal detection levels necessary to avoid missing a positive sample.  By increasing the linkage to the known sensitivities, this would increase the impact of the research and provide guidance for the use of the Hadamard matrices in real world situations.

While there are several things that could significantly increase the impact of the work, the authors do show that Hadamard matrices have potential to increase testing throughput while reducing waste generation meeting a critical need for responding to public health and pandemic events.

Connections
1 of 1
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Virus Testing Optimisation Using Hadamard Pooling"
Review 1: "Virus Testing Optimisation Using Hadamard Pooling"
Review 1: "Virus Testing Optimisation Using Hadamard Pooling"
by Tara Furstenau
  • Published on Dec 20, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviewers acknowledged its potential to reduce waste and improve testing efficiency but raised concerns about its impact on assay sensitivity. They requested further discussion on positivity rates to confirm its advantages to other pooling methods.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with