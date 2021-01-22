Skip to main content
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Feb 22, 2021DOI

Reviews of "The effect of eviction moratoriums on the transmission of SARS-CoV-2"

📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Srini Venkatramanan (University of Virginia) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Srini Venkatramanan
Published onFeb 22, 2021
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Description

AbstractMassive unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic could result in an eviction crisis in US cities. Here we model the effect of evictions on SARS-CoV-2 epidemics, simulating viral transmission within and among households in a theoretical metropolitan area. We recreate a range of urban epidemic trajectories and project the course of the epidemic under two counterfactual scenarios, one in which a strict moratorium on evictions is in place and enforced, and another in which evictions are allowed to resume at baseline or increased rates. We find, across scenarios, that evictions lead to significant increases in infections. Applying our model to Philadelphia using locally-specific parameters shows that the increase is especially profound in models that consider realistically heterogenous cities in which both evictions and contacts occur more frequently in poorer neighborhoods. Our results provide a basis to assess municipal eviction moratoria and show that policies to stem evictions are a warranted and important component of COVID-19 control.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers find this a timely paper that makes a case for the epidemiological importance of maintaining eviction moratoriums, but may overstate its conclusions given the simplicity of the model.

Reviewer 1 | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Srini Venkatramanan) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "The effect of eviction moratoriums on the transmission of SARS-CoV-2"
  • Published on Feb 22, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "The effect of eviction moratoriums on the transmission of SARS-CoV-2"
by Srini Venkatramanan
  • Published on Feb 22, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

