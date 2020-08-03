Skip to main content
Published on Sep 03, 2020DOI

Review 2: "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"

This study is potentially informative but the results should be approached with caution. The claim that high viral load indicates higher mortality is not fully supported. Multiple confounding variables have not been taken into account.

by Chen Yeng
Published onSep 03, 2020
Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?
by Klinger Soares Faico-Filho, Victor Cabelho Passarelli, and Nancy Bellei
  • Published on Aug 06, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

There is no proven prognostic marker or adequate number of studies in patients hospitalized for Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19). We conducted a retrospective cohort study of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 from March 14 to June 17, 2020, at Sao Paulo Hospital. SARS-CoV-2 viral load was assessed using the cycle threshold (Ct) values obtained from an RTPCR assay applied to the nasopharyngeal swab samples. Disease severity and patient outcomes were compared. Among the 875 patients, 50.1% (439/875) had mild, 30.4% (266/875) moderate, and 19.5% (170/875) severe disease. A Ct value of <25 (472/875) indicated a high viral load, which was independently associated with mortality (OR: 0,34; 95% CI: 0,217 to 0,533; p < 0.0001). Admission SARS-CoV-2 viral load is an important surrogate biomarker of infectivity and is independently associated with mortality among patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review:

The authors tried to show the relationship between SARS-CoV-2 viral load and risk of the disease’s progression. They quantified the amount of SARS-CoV-2 viral load of patients for a diverse range of COVID-19 severity (including mild, moderate and severe). The result showed that the viral load is highest among both the severe and mild patients (initial Ct of 21.5 and 22, respectively). Lowest virus load appeared in patients with moderate disease manifestation.

Besides, they also claimed that hospitalized patients (mainly from the moderate and severe patients) with COVID-19 had a prevalence of higher detectable SARS-CoV-2 plasma viral load but highest among those decease patients.

Without a doubt, the manuscript had presented some good data. However, from the data presented, I would like to share some of my concerns related to the facts given.

1. The authors claimed that they did lymphocyte counts and tested on some inflammatory markers, such as C-reactive protein and IL-6, but no supporting data is included in any part of the manuscript.


2. According to the authors, high viral loads of SARS-CoV-2 had also been detected in mild patients (who were not admitted). It might not explain the correlation between the viral load and the increasingly risk of mortality among patients. However, they may have some good explanations for the high viral loads in mild patient from immunological and pathological points of views.


3. The authors made a serious statement by saying that Ct value of less than 25 were consistent with high viral load in patients who were more likely to die during hospitalization. However, the mild patients (with Ct value of 22) had proven differently.


Therefore, with the above concerns, I don’t totally agree with the conclusion made from the manuscript and viral load alone does not seem to be an accurate predictor of mortality rates.

1 of 2
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"
Review 1: "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"
Review 1: "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"
by Maria Drogari-Apiranthitou
  • Published on Sep 03, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Review 1: "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"

by Maria Drogari-Apiranthitou

  • Published on Sep 03, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"
Review 3: "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"
Review 3: "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"
by Michael Meisner
  • Published on Sep 03, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Review 3: "Is Higher Viral Load in SARS-CoV-2 Associated With Death?"

by Michael Meisner

  • Published on Sep 03, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
