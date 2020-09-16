Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical SciencesMedical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Oct 16, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Impact of Glucose-Lowering Drugs on Mortality and Other Adverse Outcomes in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Admitted for COVID-19"

Reviewers: Susanna Hofmann (Helmholtz Diabetes Center) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • L Marie (Albert Einstein Medical Center) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Susanna Hofmann and Tamaryn Fox
Published onOct 16, 2020
Reviews of "Impact of Glucose-Lowering Drugs on Mortality and Other Adverse Outcomes in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Admitted for COVID-19"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Impact of Glucose-Lowering Drugs on Mortality and Other Adverse Outcomes in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Admitted for COVID-19
by Pérez-Belmonte, Luis Miguel, Torres-Peña, José David, López-Carmona, María D., Ayala-Gutiérrez, M. Mar, Fuentes-Jiménez, Francisco, Jorge Huerta, Lucía, Alonso Muñoz, Jaime, Rubio-Rivas, Manuel, Madrazo, Manel, Guzmán Garcia, Marcos, Vicente Montes, Beatriz, Fernández Sola, Joaquim, Ena, Javier, Gonzalez Ferrer, Ruth, Mella Pérez, Carmen, Ripper, Carlos J., Napal Lecumberri, Jose Javier, El Attar Acedo, Iris, Plaza Canteli, Susana, Fuente Cosío, Sara, Amorós Martínez, Francisco, Cortés Rodríguez, Begoña, Pérez-Martínez, Pablo, Ramos-Rincón, José M., Gómez-Huelgas, Ricardo, and Group, SEMI-COVID-19 Network
  • papers.ssrn.com
Description

Background: Limited evidence exists on the role of glucose-lowering drugs in patients with COVID-19. This work examines the impact of each at-home glucose-lower

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Glucose-lowering medications have a neutral effect on mortality and adverse outcomes in those with Type 2 Diabetes hospitalized. While this study is strong, drugs used during the hospital stay were not noted, making these conclusions hard to generalize.

Reviewer 1 (Susanna Hofmann) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Tamaryn Fox) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Impact of Glucose-Lowering Drugs on Mortality and Other Adverse Outcomes in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Admitted for COVID-19"
Review 2: "Impact of Glucose-Lowering Drugs on Mortality and Other Adverse Outcomes in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Admitted for COVID-19"
by Tamaryn Fox
  • Published on Oct 16, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Glucose-lowering medications have a neutral effect on mortality and adverse outcomes in those with Type 2 Diabetes hospitalized. While this study is strong, drugs used during the hospital stay were not noted, making these conclusions hard to generalize.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Impact of Glucose-Lowering Drugs on Mortality and Other Adverse Outcomes in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Admitted for COVID-19"
Review 1: "Impact of Glucose-Lowering Drugs on Mortality and Other Adverse Outcomes in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Admitted for COVID-19"
by Susanna Hofmann
  • Published on Oct 16, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Glucose-lowering medications have a neutral effect on mortality and adverse outcomes in those with Type 2 Diabetes hospitalized. While this study is strong, drugs used during the hospital stay were not noted, making these conclusions hard to generalize.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with