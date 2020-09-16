Reviews of "Impact of Glucose-Lowering Drugs on Mortality and Other Adverse Outcomes in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Admitted for COVID-19"

Description
Background: Limited evidence exists on the role of glucose-lowering drugs in patients with COVID-19. This work examines the impact of each at-home glucose-lower
Reviewers: Susanna Hofmann (Helmholtz Diabetes Center) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • L Marie (Albert Einstein Medical Center) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️
To read the original manuscript, click the link above.
Summary of Reviews: Glucose-lowering medications have a neutral effect on mortality and adverse outcomes in those with Type 2 Diabetes hospitalized. While this study is strong, drugs used during the hospital stay were not noted, making these conclusions hard to generalize.
Reviewer 1 (Susanna Hofmann) | 📗📗📗📗◻️
Reviewer 2 (Tamaryn Fox) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️
RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key
📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading
📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative
📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative
📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable
📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong
To read the reviews, click the links below.
Glucose-lowering medications have a neutral effect on mortality and adverse outcomes in those with Type 2 Diabetes hospitalized. While this study is strong, drugs used during the hospital stay were not noted, making these conclusions hard to generalize.
Glucose-lowering medications have a neutral effect on mortality and adverse outcomes in those with Type 2 Diabetes hospitalized. While this study is strong, drugs used during the hospital stay were not noted, making these conclusions hard to generalize.