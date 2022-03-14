Review 1: "Nosocomial Pseudomonas aeruginosaregulates alginate biosynthesis and Type VI secretion system during adaptive and convergent evolution for coinfection in critically ill COVID-19 patients"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Misleading. Serious flaws and errors in the methods and data render the study conclusions misinformative. The results and conclusions of the ideal study are at least as likely to conclude the opposite of its results and conclusions than agree. Decision-makers should not consider this evidence in any decision.

Review:

This manuscript describes what is stated as the “evolution of Pseudomonas aeruginosa within two different COVID-19 patients” by performing a comprehensive genomic and transcriptomic analysis and a few assays of two different strains isolated a few days apart. The genomic/transcriptomic characterization is standard and for the most part adequate, however, the conclusions drawn from this analysis regarding their importance, as well as that of the various phenotypes (mucoid, decreased type VI secretion) in the context of COVID-19 co-infection, is vastly overinterpreted based on the data presented.

In particular, since only a single colony was picked at each time point, it is not clear whether the strains with the “evolved” genotype/phenotype might have been present at the initial time and just not picked. And similarly, colonies with the “initial” genotype/phenotype might have been present at a later time, but only the mucoid colonies were picked. To make grand statements about why these strains survived based on single colonies would seem to greatly overstate these findings in the context of COVID-19 co-infection.

Also, there should be more description of where the strains came from and the clinical condition of the COVID-19 patient at the time of isolation. It is stated that P. aeruginosa was isolated from sputum or bronchoalveolar lavage fluid, but it should be made clear which strain was derived from which type of sample. Also, whether the patient was treated with an antibiotic should be presented as this may be relevant for the emergence of antibiotic resistance. Other major issues relate to the assays that were performed (colony morphology, biofilms, bacterial competition assay, and macrophage cytotoxicity); in each case, there would appear to be no positive or negative controls included.