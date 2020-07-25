Review 1: "The utility of established prognostic scores in COVID-19 hospital admissions: a multicentre prospective evaluation of CURB-65, NEWS2, and qSOFA"

The manuscript is well written, well structured, easy to understand and strictly problem and hypothesis related. The findings are new and of high interest for the medical community (emergency physicians, ICU, respiratory medicine, internal medicine, infection) COVID-19 related.

The study design is appropriate despite a bias because of local circumstances cannot be excluded—but results are clear such that results should be published immediately.

The conclusions are correctly drawn and supported by the data and results. There are no ethical concerns.

Minor comment: If there is a better citation of reference 10, please add. I recommend publication strongly and rapidly. No Revision required.