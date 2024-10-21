Skip to main content
Published on Nov 21, 2024DOI

Review 1: "Monitoring the Risk of Type-2 Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Emergence during Roll-Out of Type-2 Novel Oral Polio Vaccine"

The reviews affirm nOPV2’s superior genetic stability, reducing cVDPV2 emergencies significantly compared to mOPV2.

by John Kofi Odoom and Evangeline Obodai
Published onNov 21, 2024
by Corey M. Peak, Hil Lyons, Arend Voorman, Elizabeth J Gray, Laura V Cooper, Isobel M Blake, Kaija Hawes, and Ananda S Bandyopadhyay
  • Published on Oct 17, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Background/Objectives Although wild poliovirus type 2 has been eradicated, prolonged transmission of the live-attenuated virus contained in the type-2 oral polio vaccine (OPV2) in under-immunized populations has led to emergence of circulating vaccine derived poliovirus type-2 (cVDPV2). The novel OPV2 (nOPV2) was designed to be more genetically stable and reduce the chance of cVDPV2 emergence while retaining comparable immunogenicity to the Sabin monovalent OPV2 (mOPV2). This study aims to estimate the relative reduction in the emergence risk due to use of nOPV2 instead of mOPV2.Methods Data on OPV2 vaccination campaigns from May 2016 to 1 August 2024 were analyzed to estimate type-2 OPV-induced immunity in children under 5 years of age. Poliovirus surveillance data were used to estimate seeding date and classify cVDPV2 emergences as Sabin- or novel-derived. The expected number of emergences if mOPV2 was used instead of nOPV2 was estimated accounting for the timing and volume of nOPV2 doses, the known emergence risk factors for emergence from mOPV2, and censoring due to the incomplete observation period for more recent nOPV2 doses.Results As of 1 August 2024, over 98% of the approximately 1.19 billion nOPV2 doses administered globally were in Africa. We estimate approximately 76 (95% confidence interval 69-85) index isolates of cVDPV2 emergences would be expected to be detected by 1 August 2024 if mOPV2 had been used instead of nOPV2 in Africa. The 18 observed nOPV2-derived emergences represent a 76% (74%-79%) lower risk of emergence by nOPV2 than mOPV2 in Africa. The crude global analysis produced similar results. Key limitations include the incomplete understanding of the drivers of heterogeneity in emergence risk across geographies and variance in the per-dose risk of emergence may be incompletely captured using known risk factors.Conclusions These results are consistent with the accumulating clinical and field evidence showing enhanced genetic stability of nOPV2 relative to mOPV2, and this approach has been implemented in near-real time to contextualize new findings during roll-out of this new vaccine. While nOPV2 has resulted in new emergences of cVDPV2, the number of cVDPV2 emergences is estimated to be approximately four-fold lower than if mOPV2 had been used instead.

RR\ID Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: The authors described their efforts to monitor the risk of type-2 circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus emergence during roll-out of type-2 novel oral polio vaccine. They analyzed data on nOPV2 campaigns to estimate type-2 OPV-induced immunity in children under 5 years of age and surveillance data to estimate seeding date and classified cVDPV2 emergencies as Sabin- or novel-derived. The authors made 3 claims including:

  1. About 98% of 1.19 billion doses of nOPV2 vaccines have been administered in Africa as of 1 August 2024.

  2. There has been 18 cVDPV2 emergencies linked to nOPV2 as of 1 August 2024.

  3. About 76 cVDPV2 emergencies would have occurred if we were using mOPV2 vaccines. 

The authors concluded that the use of nOPV2 has reduced the emergence of cVDPV2 by four-fold as it would have been if mOPV2 were used.

The introduction of the monovalent OPV2 to control outbreaks of cVDPV2 following the global switch from the trivalent OPV to bivalent OPV in 2016, accidentally led to more cVDPV2 than anticipated. This was because mOPV2, though efficient and effective, is genetically less stable and could revert to a neurovirulent form that could spread in under-immunized populations. Hence soon after its introduction, mOPV2 underwent sufficient genetic changes and circulated and caused paralysis in communities with poor sanitation and low vaccination coverage. In areas where multiple rounds of mOPV2 were conducted, high numbers of cVDPV2 outbreaks occurred making it a critical factor in persistence type 2 poliovirus transmission that even spread to other countries. The development and deployment of nOPV2 with a better genetic stability are intended to address this issue by reducing the likelihood of cVDPV2 seeding with less likely to revert into a form which can cause paralysis.

The claim by the authors that about 98% on nOPV2 vaccines have been administered in Africa is heavily supported by literature, most of which have been cited and evidenced in the manuscript. Similarly, the other two claims that 18 cVDPV2 emergencies linked to nOPV2 have been reported and that it would have been 76 if mOPV2 were to be used are also supported by the evidence in the manuscript. 

The data from clinical trials and field use have consistently demonstrated that nOPV2 provides comparable protection against poliovirus while being more genetically stable than mOPV2. This increased stability translates to a reduced risk of seeding new cVDPV2 outbreaks, making nOPV2 a valuable tool in the fight against polio. Furthermore, cVDPV2 emergencies linked to the monovalent oral poliovirus vaccine type 2 (mOPV2) occur at a rate of about one emergence per 10 million mOPV2 doses administered. However, the novel oral poliovirus vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) has a significantly lower rate of cVDPV2 emergencies, at approximately one emergence per 100 million doses. 

Therefore, the authors claims are supported by the evidence in the manuscript and also align with their conclusion that nOPV2 is genetically more stable than mOPV2.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Monitoring the Risk of Type-2 Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Emergence during Roll-Out of Type-2 Novel Oral Polio Vaccine"
Review 2: "Monitoring the Risk of Type-2 Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Emergence during Roll-Out of Type-2 Novel Oral Polio Vaccine"
Review 2: "Monitoring the Risk of Type-2 Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus Emergence during Roll-Out of Type-2 Novel Oral Polio Vaccine"
by Ali Faisal Saleem
  • Published on Nov 21, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The reviews affirm nOPV2’s superior genetic stability, reducing cVDPV2 emergencies significantly compared to mOPV2.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
