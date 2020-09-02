Review 2: "Development of antibodies to pan-coronavirus spike peptides in convalescent COVID-19 patients"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review:

COVID-19 is caused by SARS-CoV-2 and is still unfolding as a global pandemic. It is known that humoral immunity, especially, IgG responses play critical roles for the patients to recover from COVID-19. SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG responses target a variety of proteins and, among them, spike proteins are on the top list because of their high functional significance and their high immunogenicity. However, spike proteins are conserved among the 7 known human coronaviruses, i. e., SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, HCoV-OC43, HCoV-HKU1, HCoV-NL63 and HCoV-229E. The identification of shared or unique IgG responses among these 7 human coronaviruses is of great interest, because of the potential for guiding the development of accurate diagnosis, effective neutralization antibodies and vaccines. When targeting SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins for therapeutic purpose, other areas except the RBD (receptor biding domain) also have the potential to be targets, for example, the heptad repeat domains (HR1 and HR2) on S2.

In this study, the authors tried to test the IgG cross-reactivity between SARS-CoV-2 and MERS-CoV. This direction is important and of broad interest. Based on their previous study, they argued that a peptide from MERS-CoV HR2 could also be recognized by IgG from COVID-19 patients. Indeed, significant bindings were observed for COVID-19 sera but not the control sera against the MERS-CoV peptide—for IgG but not IgA, IgM and IgE. Overall the study is potentially informative.



Major concerns:

1. For a clinical study, the sample design is critical. However, in this case, the sample information is missing, for example, age and gender. For the control samples, more relevant details are needed, for example, the history of infection with other human coronaviruses.

2. Since only MERS-CoV was tested, the claim of “pan-coronavirus spike peptides…” is not appropriate. The claim needs to be tuned down or the authors need to show more data on the cross-reactivities among other human coronaviruses.

3. Practically, it is almost impossible for a person who was infected by MERS-CoV then SARS-CoV-2 or vice versa. Thus, the finding of this study is not actionable. With the pandemic being what it is, the current most important task is to combat COVID-19, one suggestion is that the authors focus on how to apply the peptide for treating COVID-19.

4. The discussion part is totally irrelevant. T cell immunity is also very important for COVID-19, however, the results are only about B cell immunity, especially IgG responses. What is the purpose of the authors majorly talking about T cell immunity in the discussion section？

Minor concerns:

1. Better use “SARS-CoV” instead of “SARS-CoV-1”.

2. There is no such virus as “SARS-CoV-19”.



The suggestion for this manuscript is Major Revision.