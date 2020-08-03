Skip to main content
Humanities and Social SciencesRR\C19
Published on Sep 03, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Electoral Repercussions of a Pandemic: Evidence from the 2009 H1N1 Outbreak"

Reviewers: Elisa Maffioli (University of Michigan) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️ • Albert Falcó-Gimeno (Universitat de Barcelona) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Elisa Maffioli and Albert Falcó-Gimeno
Published onSep 03, 2020
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Electoral Repercussions of a Pandemic: Evidence from the 2009 H1N1 Outbreak
by Emilio Gutierrez, Jaakko Meriläinen, and Adrian Rubli
  • dx.doi.org

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This paper shows reliable evidence that the timing of 2009 swine flu in Mexico affected voting behavior in the next election. However, there may be different interpretations regarding the influence of other causal factors.

Reviewer 1 (Elisa Maffioli) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Albert Falcó-Gimeno) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
