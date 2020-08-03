Reviews of "Electoral Repercussions of a Pandemic: Evidence from the 2009 H1N1 Outbreak"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This paper shows reliable evidence that the timing of 2009 swine flu in Mexico affected voting behavior in the next election. However, there may be different interpretations regarding the influence of other causal factors.

Reviewer 1 (Elisa Maffioli) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Albert Falcó-Gimeno) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.