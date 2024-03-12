Review 2: "A Weaponized Phage Suppresses Competitors in Historical and Modern Metapopulations of Pathogenic Bacterial"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

The manuscript utilizes Pseudomonas spp. sequencing to demonstrate the presence of a highly conserved viral cluster (VC2) within the pathogenic clade of P. viridiflava. Further predictions regarding the functional aspects of tailocins are made and experimentally validated. Tailocins, which originate from phages, show promising potential as agricultural antimicrobials due to their efficient bactericidal properties and precise targeting abilities specific to particular strains. It also has been demonstrated in P. syringae. In addition to demonstrating the presence and functionality of VC2, the authors elucidate the significant relationship between highly diverse tailocin variants and the effective targeting of closely related pathogenic Pseudomonas strains. They also infer the co-evolution of tailocins and O-antigens. This aspect is crucial for understanding the application of phage therapy, as bacteriophage resistance often arises from competition with receptors. The logical coherence of the argumentation and the research methodology design adequately support the study's findings.