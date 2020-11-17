Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Dec 17, 2020DOI

Review 5: "Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers"

This study reports a greater seroprevalence for antibodies among healthcare workers compared to the general population. Reviewers mentioned concerns over selection of the general population, response bias, and adjusting for potential cross-reactivity with other coronaviruses.

by Thomas Roederer
Published onDec 17, 2020
Review 5: "Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers
by Hani Abo-Leyah, Stephanie Gallant, Diane Cassidy, Yan Hui Giam, Justin Killick, Beth Marshall, Gordon Hay, Thomas Pembridge, Rachel Strachan, Natalie Gallant, Benjamin J Parcell, Jacob George, Elizabeth Furrie, and James D Chalmers
  • Published on Oct 02, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Introduction Healthcare workers are believed to be at increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The extent of that increased risk compared to the general population and the groups most at risk have not been extensively studied.Methods A prospective observational study of health and social care workers in NHS Tayside (Scotland, UK) from May to September 2020. The Siemens SARS-CoV-2 total antibody assay was used to establish seroprevalence in this cohort. Patients provided clinical information including demographics and workplace information. Controls, matched for age and sex to the general Tayside population, were studied for comparison.Results A total of 2062 health and social care workers were recruited for this study. The participants were predominantly female (81.7%) and 95.2% were white. 299 healthcare workers had a positive antibody test (14.5%). 11 out of 231 control sera tested positive (4.8%). Healthcare workers therefore had an increased likelihood of a positive test (odds ratio 3.4 95% CI 1.85-6.16, p<0.0001). Dentists, healthcare assistants and porters were the job roles most likely to test positive. Those working in front-line roles with COVID-19 patients were more likely to test positive (17.4% vs. 13.4%, p=0.02). 97.1% of patients who had previously tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR had positive antibodies, compared to 11.8% of individuals with a symptomatic illness who had tested negative. Anosmia was the symptom most associated with the presence of detectable antibodies.Conclusion In this study, healthcare workers were three times more likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 than the general population. The seroprevalence data in different populations identified in this study will be useful to protect healthcare staff during future waves of the pandemic.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

The article from Abo-Leyah, Gallant1, Cassidy et al. deals with the level of immunity in the healthcare workers population of a few hospitals in Tayside, a district of Scotland around the city of Dundee and compares it to a ‘control’ population.

The background and justification for the study is really light—it doesn’t provide (even a rapid) literature review or a good description of the added value of their work.

They decided to run an observational survey, which they called a prospective study but it is decidedly not so. It was more a cross-sectional survey with prospective recruitment, since they didn’t collect longitudinal data or follow the participants up over time. There is a clear selection bias in the way they organized the recruitment—participants had to volunteer and register online (no randomization, only people who had access to the advertising could apply). Globally, the methods section is really lacking—no definitions, no sample size calculation, no hypothesis, no justification for the design. They decided to recruit in the global population to have a matched comparable arm, which is a good thing, but the selection was from an hospital blood bank (definitely not a good representation of the global population, clear selection bias again). We don’t have details on the questionnaire or at least type of data collected, apart from blood for serology testing and demographic, which we have to guess by reading the results. A statistical analysis plan is also absent.

The results section is fairly detailed. Tables are clear but are lacking key information (no confidence intervals), and the text is the same way. We find confidence intervals for some statements only. They could have analyzed risk factors associated with level of exposure through seropositivity, through multivariable analysis, but they only report univariate results. They at least provide a slightly deeper analysis of symptoms correlated to seropositivity. The same goes for the use of the matched control population: they don’t perform conditional logistic regression, the only comparison is on the overall seroprevalence, nothing more! What was the point then? This section is really disappointing considering the sample and the design.

Finally, the best part of the article is the discussion. They compare their results to the existing literature, try to explain the differences, and put their results into context. They also provide a few recommendations based on their findings—the need to implement IPC measures in non-medical areas being a fair and clear one.

They address the limitations of the study, but completely forget to mention the clear selection biases of their survey (or any bias, for that matter).

The overall feeling about this article is disappointment. They could have done so much more and so much better. The English is not up to scientific literature standards (bear in mind that I am not a native) and the structure of the paper could definitely be improved.

Therefore, my recommendation for the paper is Major Revise. This does not imply acceptance, but rather indicates that the revised manuscript will likely require re-review by the original Reviewers.

Connections
1 of 4
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers"
Review 1: "Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers"
Review 1: "Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers"
by Tim Bruckner
  • Published on Dec 17, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study reports a greater seroprevalence for antibodies among healthcare workers compared to the general population. Reviewers mentioned concerns over selection of the general population, response bias, and adjusting for potential cross-reactivity with other coronaviruses.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers"
Review 2: "Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers"
Review 2: "Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers"
by Tatjana Vilibić-Čavlek and Vladimir Savic
  • Published on Dec 17, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study reports a greater seroprevalence for antibodies among healthcare workers compared to the general population. Reviewers mentioned concerns over selection of the general population, response bias, and adjusting for potential cross-reactivity with other coronaviruses.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers"
Review 3: "Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers"
Review 3: "Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers"
by Petros Galanis
  • Published on Dec 17, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study reports a greater seroprevalence for antibodies among healthcare workers compared to the general population. Reviewers mentioned concerns over selection of the general population, response bias, and adjusting for potential cross-reactivity with other coronaviruses.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers"
Review 4: "Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers"
Review 4: "Seroprevalence of SARS-COV-2 Antibodies in Scottish Healthcare Workers"
by Ian Cockburn
  • Published on Dec 17, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study reports a greater seroprevalence for antibodies among healthcare workers compared to the general population. Reviewers mentioned concerns over selection of the general population, response bias, and adjusting for potential cross-reactivity with other coronaviruses.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://lovewiki.faith/wiki/User:Vapecig

https://lovewiki.faith/wiki/Why_should_I_choose_a_disposable_vape

https://botdb.win/wiki/User:Disposable_vape

https://botdb.win/wiki/How_do_disposable_Vapes_work

https://pattern-wiki.win/wiki/Where_can_I_get_a_disposable_vape

https://trade-britanica.trade/wiki/How_do_you_use_a_disposable_vape

https://algowiki.win/wiki/User:Disposablevape

https://phonographic.science/wiki/Is_disposable_vape_safe

https://picomart.trade/wiki/What_is_the_best_disposable_vape_brand

https://theflatearth.win/wiki/User:Disposablevape

https://manchesterclopedia.win/wiki/How_do_I_use_disposable_vape

https://reallysimplemoney.com.au/topic/tag/vape/

https://www.magcloud.com/user/vapecig

https://challonge.com/zh_CN/s7wxfz49

https://challonge.com/zh_CN/sxe5raxt

https://vapecig.mozellosite.com/

https://vapecig.mozellosite.com/blog/params/post/4209302/how-many-puffs-a-day-is-normal-for-vaping

https://vapecig.mozellosite.com/blog/params/post/4209300/

https://vapecig.typehut.com/what-is-the-best-vape-at-the-moment-13679

https://vapecig.typehut.com/is-vaping-harder-to-quit-than-smoking-13680

https://moonsbtt.github.io/vapecig/

https://moonsbtt.github.io/vapecig/index2.html

https://vapecig.netlify.app/

https://vapecig.netlify.app/index2.html

https://sigilspace.com/s/4vaM1MTJDti2nCwAj6cU7W

https://sigilspace.com/p/vape/ecigator/what-state-smokes-the-most-vapes/uX61EzNnnMg7RpUkodWVVL

https://sigilspace.com/p/vape/ecigator/what-age-of-people-vape-the-most/nnfXoioU6pnbnLWJHtXxst

https://snort.social/e/note1ek0lrlcvcjmfu0u8eefhxgn49maerlkg28y8ewaqwwhfnemt902q88ftc3

https://steemit.com/zzan/@moonswamp/which-disposable-vape-is-the-best

https://steemit.com/sct/@moonswamp/top-5-best-disposable-vape-brands-of-2023

https://steemit.com/steemleo/@moonswamp/difference-between-salt-nicotine-and-regular-nicotine

https://steem.buzz/hive-180932/@moonswamp/is-vaping-in-decline

https://steemit.com/cn/@cobonadu/why-did-us-ban-flavored-vapes

https://steemit.com/zzan/@moonswamp/why-should-i-choose-a-disposable-vape

https://steemit.com/zzan/@moonswamp/which-disposable-vape-is-the-best

https://hive.blog/life/@llskin/how-do-you-use-a-disposable-vape

https://hive.blog/engrave/@ecigator/which-disposable-vape-is-the-best

https://hive.blog/actifit/@llskin/how-to-setup-a-vape-business

https://ecency.com/engrave/@ecigator/which-disposable-vape-is-the-best

https://ecency.com/engrave/@ecigator/where-are-vapes-manufactured

https://peakd.com/engrave/@ecigator/which-disposable-vape-is-the-best

https://peakd.com/engrave/@ecigator/where-are-vapes-manufactured

https://scribe.rip/@ecigator/are-disposable-vapes-worth-it-84be5b9045d7

https://www.evernote.com/shard/s539/sh/9ef74eb5-0507-a298-4dba-4088bec8429b/173e54e5db558678339a29b68ca8e4ed

https://www.evernote.com/shard/s539/sh/cbf2b35d-46a2-3fbd-388b-257bc6823f43/c878fb76e889306caa4e655183656ddb

https://1drv.ms/u/s!ApgPw8XbVNyKcym1Kg-rmW4mvPY?e=8c1lX2

https://1drv.ms/u/s!ApgPw8XbVNyKcym1Kg-rmW4mvPY?e=pfXgYO

https://ecigator.slite.page/p/-_7jPJyXYiqhVP/How-to-travel-with-a-disposable-vape

https://ecigator.slite.page/p/H8rrEPz7fwrf4K/What-are-the-top-10-best-Vapes

https://ecigator.blogspot.com/2023/01/can-i-bring-disposable-vape-on-plane.html

https://ecigator.blogspot.com/2023/01/what-are-top-5-vapes.html

https://ecigator.blogspot.com/2023/02/how-to-fix-burnt-disposable-vape.html

https://ecigator.blogspot.com/2023/02/what-is-best-disposable-vape.html

https://ecigator.blogspot.com/2023/02/how-to-fix-disposable-vape-that-wont-hit.html

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2023/01/09/can-i-bring-a-disposable-vape-on-a-plane/

https://vapecignew.blogspot.com/2023/01/what-is-best-disposable-vape-brand.html

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2023/02/19/how-to-refill-a-disposable-vape/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2023/02/19/why-does-my-disposable-vape-taste-burnt/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2023/02/19/how-long-does-a-disposable-vape-last-you/

https://vapecig.gumroad.com/p/how-can-i-charge-a-disposable-vape

https://runwayzmagazine.com/heres-why-buying-disposable-vape-is-more-practical/

https://whispering-place-fc7.notion.site/What-is-the-most-popular-vaping-company-23e7c1daed5d4b849d08d4749f628aa6

https://whispering-place-fc7.notion.site/Is-vaping-harder-to-quit-than-smoking-e3c373061a194e74aaa569300c9d99db

https://vape.dblog.org/where-are-vapes-manufactured

https://ecigator.substack.com/p/how-much-is-a-disposable-vape?sd=pf

https://ecigator.substack.com/p/how-to-sneak-a-disposable-vape-on?sd=pf

https://write.as/waikey/where-are-most-vapes-manufactured

https://write.as/waikey/which-disposable-vape-is-the-best

https://app.skiff.com/docs/ab42b893-bcbf-4d6a-a485-1abe05a0f7a0#TdB%2FC66EQRvUNIiXTDkwhriftvo0AeROi4UHRBuNT7I%3D

https://app.skiff.com/docs/b6b635ef-3cbe-401b-b276-7214670aaf9d#EGwVv3xq3OpXz/YSuJboOvq6gxYnf38+o9ehd0FV4so=

https://flote.app/user/ecigator

https://flote.app/post/756be423-b36e-4048-802c-2f9400560790

https://flote.app/post/4d12c3aa-5a76-40f8-96bd-36db203ab008

https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1459518123509026836

https://paragraph.xyz/@ecigator/what-is-the-best-vape-for-mouth-to-lung

https://paragraph.xyz/@ecigator/who-owns-elf-bar-vapes

https://mirror.xyz/0x8B3117Df72155B305dbc8c4f40dF6A2b4C06a461/oHF1pdkxAAZlCKNrXRmwLZLZ6MmNV8jSQ8mYZjXD57o

https://mirror.xyz/0x8B3117Df72155B305dbc8c4f40dF6A2b4C06a461/YCs1tX1bnKcZ4W30_u-IKF0_l58etXmGuynKwAxGlWY

https://slashdot.org/submission/17157032/discover-the-benefits-of-disposable-vapes

https://joinentre.com/feed/1ed90f23-6fbd-6740-a7cd-e8c4aa8a54f0

https://app.yup.io/post/6d3f173b-455c-4757-9bcd-3f56e2c26041

https://gm.xyz/c/Airdrops/cc9e5ae7-cab7-40b9-b0d0-0d5a955b1776

https://vocal.media/authors/matthew-ma

https://vocal.media/lifehack/a-comprehensive-guide-to-setup-a-vape-business

https://vocal.media/lifehack/5-most-anticipated-vape-brands-of-2023-in-north-america

https://www.tumblr.com/blog/vaporecig

https://hubpages.com/health/choose-a-aisposable-vape-for-needs

https://medium.com/@ecigator

https://medium.com/@ecigator/how-to-sneak-a-disposable-vape-on-a-plane-27cc62db2eae

https://medium.com/@ecigator/are-disposable-vapes-worth-it-84be5b9045d7

https://medium.com/@ecigator/vape-is-more-healthy-72e6ff25f35a

https://tealfeed.com/vapes-plane-sd3yq

https://tealfeed.com/largest-vape-manufacturer-lbflc

https://tealfeed.com/ecigator_191066

https://tinyletter.com/ecigator/archive

https://tinyletter.com/ecigator/letters/how-profitable-is-the-vape-industry

https://tinyletter.com/ecigator/letters/where-are-vapes-manufactured

https://vapecig.beehiiv.com/

https://vapecig.beehiiv.com/p/state-smokes-vapes

http://tpcg.io/_EXW4UU

https://buttondown.email/ecigator

https://buttondown.email/ecigator/archive/what-state-is-vaping-most-popular/

https://buttondown.email/ecigator/archive/are-any-vape-pens-made-in-usa/

https://buttondown.email/ecigator/archive/

https://xiglute.com/blogs/20233994/177434/is-smok-vape-made-in-china

https://xiglute.com/blogs/20233994/177435/what-are-the-4-types-of-vapes

https://app.sigle.io/ecigator.id.stx

https://app.sigle.io/ecigator.id.stx/aoz0bgeAuBZbR_Nfgk9Da

https://app.sigle.io/ecigator.id.stx/U8JBPl18AX4ovrV6kATBd

https://www.zapread.com/Post/Detail/10856

https://diamondapp.com/u/moonswamp/blog/what-vape-does-marlboro-own

https://joinentre.com/profile/ecigator?section=content

https://desocialworld.com/u/moonswamp/blog/what-vape-does-marlboro-own

https://zirkels.com/a/what-vapes-are-fda-approved

https://zirkels.com/a/what-does-vaping-do-to-your-body

https://polkaverse.com/10778

https://polkaverse.com/10778/37184

https://polkaverse.com/10778/what-is-the-most-flavorful-vape-37185

https://ducklinglabs.roundup.co/circles/vape/63c05c45488b6a0221a3828d

https://matters.news/@moonswamp/363546-is-vaping-in-decline-bafybeigpnlsrxv6c6qbcaflv4ccoxlgr5qyci6lmqq3s7f5ybrh5k7mmle

https://beta.cent.co/ecigator/+y4m14w

https://den.social/l/Tutorials/bsZfdxmAUT/how-do-i-start-my-own-vape-brand/

https://main.community/m/vzLmdg

https://main.community/m/vZ1mgx

https://app.quest3.xyz/ecigator

https://sociogram.org/id178

https://sociogram.org/publication/14773

https://www.torum.com/post/63c1444b11edaf0013856993

https://www.wednesdayclub.app/user/ecigator

https://discussions.app/u/ecigator

https://discussions.app/p/ecigator/3h5tv27vbgw5o/do-you-need-license-to-sell-vapes 

https://metafora.app/post/4638354b6637586e6a6332646c6353696268324958773d3d

https://peepeth.com/ecigator

https://bulios.com/status/83930-is-vaping-cheaper-than-smoking

https://bulios.com/status/83931-are-smoke-and-vape-shops-profitable-in-2023

https://bulios.com/status/83932-where-can-i-sell-my-vape-for-cash

https://party.biz/profile/144469

https://party.biz/blogs/144469/187303/what-is-plume-tech

https://yairudi.com/question/is-vape-shop-a-good-investment/

https://techbullion.com/the-ultimate-guide-to-finding-reliable-vape-manufacturers-in-china/

https://www.theodysseyonline.com/how-disposable-vapes-are-changing-the-game-for-smokers

https://topnewsnet.com/how-disposable-vapes-are-changing-the-game-for-smokers/

https://universelcbd.com/how-disposable-vapes-are-changing-the-game-for-smokers/

https://lab.coel.com.br/mod/forum/discuss.php?d=1268

https://lab.coel.com.br/mod/forum/discuss.php?d=1269

https://lab.coel.com.br/mod/forum/discuss.php?d=1270

http://vapemoon.pbworks.com/w/page/152295882/FrontPage

http://vapemoon.pbworks.com/w/page/152296212/DisposableVape

http://vapemoon.pbworks.com/w/file/fetch/152296275/What%27s%20the%20best%20brand%20of%20vape.pdf

https://vape.bloggersdelight.dk/

https://vape.bloggersdelight.dk/2023/03/01/a-beginners-guide-to-using-disposable-vape-pens/

https://vape.bloggersdelight.dk/2023/03/01/say-goodbye-to-refilling-get-the-most-out-of-your-disposable-vape/

https://vape.bloggersdelight.dk/2023/03/01/unboxing-the-latest-disposable-vape-a-guide-to-enjoying-vaping-on-the-go/

https://vape.bloggersdelight.dk/2023/02/28/everything-you-need-to-know-about-disposable-vaping/

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with