Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on May 26, 2022DOI

Review 1: "Monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1/BA.2 Variant Transition in the Swedish Population Reveals Higher Viral Quantity in BA.2 Cases"

In general, reviewers believe this preprint sets useful groundwork for future research, though somewhat lacking in explanation of the methods used to choose the analyzed sample and other details.

by Jianfa Bai
Published onMay 26, 2022
Review 1: "Monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1/BA.2 Variant Transition in the Swedish Population Reveals Higher Viral Quantity in BA.2 Cases"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1/BA.2 variant transition in the Swedish population reveals higher viral quantity in BA.2 cases
by Antonio Lentini, Antonio Pereira, Ola Winqvist, and Björn Reinius
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractThroughout the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, multiple waves of variants of concern have swept across populations, leading to a chain of new and yet more contagious lineages dominating COVID-19 cases. Here, we tracked the remarkably rapid shift from Omicron BA.1 to BA.2 sub-variant dominance in the Swedish population during January–March 2022. By analysis of 174,933 clinical nasopharyngeal swab samples using a custom variant-typing RT-PCR assay, we uncover nearly two-fold higher levels of viral RNA in cases with Omicron BA.2. Importantly, increased viral load in the upper pharynx upon BA.2 infection may provide part of the explanation why Omicron BA.2 is more transmissible and currently outcompetes the BA.1 variant across populations.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has quickly spread globally and became the predominant stain in most countries and regions. An Omicron BA.1-specific PCR assay targeted on the S-gene was developed and added into the CDC N1 test. The modified test was used for detection of SARS-CoV-2 in Sweden and the resulting data from the first quarter of 2022 was analyzed and discussed. Clearly BA.1 of Omicron variant had been outcompeted by BA.2 variant, based on WGS data on BA.1-negative, and CDC N1-positive samples. A molecular target other than the S-gene may tolerate future variation better, as the S-gene is the most variable one in the viral genome, yet the “dropout” of SBA.1 signal led to the identification of the BA.2 variant through WGS technology. An average of 1.9 Ct lower in BA.2 than BA.1 strains indicated a higher viral concentrations of BA.2 from clinical samples, and was proposed to be one of the reasons that BA.2 had outcompeted BA.1 in Sweden. The high correlation between tests with and without using RNA extraction was used to illustrate minor differences between assays. However, Ct differences between the N-gene and the BA.1-specific S-gene (SBA.1) for BA.1 positive samples should provide more meaningful insight into whether the 1.9 Ct difference between BA.1 and BA.2 is significant. Additionally, given the fact that the Ct range of both BA.1 and BA.2 variants in clinical samples were about 15 Cts in this study (~Ct 18-33 in Fig. 1d and 1e) and from many other reports, the significance of the 1.9 Ct deference between BA.1 and BA.2 in transmission rate may need further analysis, including studies on their ability to skip or suppress our immune systems. Tables may provide useful information, if they were included in the submission. It is likely the X-axes in Fig. 1c should be changed to Log concentration, and not Log dilutions. This is a rather comprehensive study on the prevalence of BA.1 and BA.2 variants using relatively large data sets, and should provide very useful information for evolving of Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2 in Sweden.


Connections
1 of 1
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1/BA.2 Variant Transition in the Swedish Population Reveals Higher Viral Quantity in BA.2 Cases"
Review 2: "Monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1/BA.2 Variant Transition in the Swedish Population Reveals Higher Viral Quantity in BA.2 Cases"
Review 2: "Monitoring of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1/BA.2 Variant Transition in the Swedish Population Reveals Higher Viral Quantity in BA.2 Cases"
by Firdausi Qadri
  • Published on May 26, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

In general, reviewers believe this preprint sets useful groundwork for future research, though somewhat lacking in explanation of the methods used to choose the analyzed sample and other details.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
2
?
Login to discuss
?
Lynn Davenport:

doodle cricket The strong connection between experiments that employed and didn't use RNA extraction was used to highlight minute variations.

?
will james:

Managing the state of an app is crucial for providing a smooth user experience. Flutter offers several state management solutions like Provider, Redux, and Bloc. Professional App Development

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with